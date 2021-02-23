New Underwood girls fend off Edgemont’s upset bid

NEW UNDERWOOD — Against a hot shooting Edgemont squad, the New Underwood girls' basketball team found itself locked into an offensive battle in the first half of Monday night’s Region 7B tournament opening round.
Behind for much of the first two quarters, the No. 2-seeded Tigers put together a sizable run to pull ahead by halftime, and turned the offensive clash into a defensive slugfest, outscoring the No. 7-seeded Moguls 17-6 in the final two periods to fend off the upset and come away with a 45-30 win.
New Underwood (15-4) will host No. 3 Wall (15-6) on Thursday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.
“We came out slow in the first half. We’re not used to teams shooting on us that much and making them because we rely on our rebounding a lot,” Tigers senior Avery Heinert said. “But we really tightened up our defense, got our feet moving, got our hands up and just sealed the deal.”
Heinert scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and tallied five steals for New Underwood, while Holliday Thorton tied a game-high with 14 points off four 3-pointers and Cerington Jones added 12 points, nine boards and three steals.
Morgan Peterson hit four 3s as well and also finished with a game-high 14 points for Edgemont (5-13), while Elli Hollenbeck earned 10 points.
The lead was exchanged six times in the opening quarter, with a bucket from Jones giving the Tigers a 9-8 advantage near the midway point, before Hollenbeck scored a jump shot and Peterson drilled a corner 3 on back-to-back possessions as part of an 8-0 for the Moguls to take a 16-9 lead into the second frame.
The two squads went back-and-forth early in the second quarter as Edgemont remained hot on offense thanks to Peterson’s perimeter shooting. The junior answered a Gabby Miller putback for New Underwood with a 3, and came back with another shot from deep following five straight points from the Tigers on a 3 by Thorton and a putback by Heinert.
All four of Peterson’s 3-pointers came in the first half, with her last giving the Moguls their largest lead of the contest, up 27-16.
“We knew we had to push them outside and we wanted to see if they would make the shots and they started knocking down the shots,” Tigers head coach Dallas Richter said. “When teams start doing that, it can be a long game, but we just just told them that we had to get a hand in their face, make them challenge it.”
Emma Madsen and Thorton drained back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to begin a 13-0 spurt for New Underwood. Jones earned four points on the run off a pair of offensive rebounds and layups, and Thorton fired in another 3, as the Tigers moved out in front 29-24 at intermission.
The first 16 minutes saw 11 combined 3-pointers, with eight coming from Thorton and Peterson.
“Any time you can match shot-for-shot there, you don’t really get to pull away or anything but it keeps you right there,” Richter said. “(It) keeps your offense going.”
Jones, a staple for New Underwood under the boards, picked up her third foul with 5:39 to play in the third quarter and sat on the bench for the next seven minutes. Heinert, meanwhile, tallied all four of her team’s points in the frame, with one shot coming off her own offensive rebound, as the Tigers also held Edgemont to just four points, all scored by Hollenbeck.
With Jones back on the floor for the majority of the fourth frame, New Underwood slowly built their lead to 39-30 with less than 90 seconds remaining. Jones notched two layups to aid the effort. The Moguls earned a bucket early in the period from Peterson but failed to score again as the Tigers sealed the playoff victory by converting 6 of 7 free throws in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
“We had some opportunities down low where we could’ve got things going, I thought, in the second half,” Richter said. “We missed some layups and some inside shots that we needed to go to get things broken up, but that’s a credit to Edgemont; they were playing hard.”
Thursday’s clash with Wall is set for 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles topped No. 6 Kadoka Area 53-32 in the first round and beat New Underwood 42-29 in their regular season matchup back on Jan. 23.
“I’m excited to get Wall back after a tough loss,” Heinert said. “It’s all or nothing now.”