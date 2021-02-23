New Underwood girls fend off Edgemont’s upset bid

The lead was exchanged six times in the opening quarter, with a bucket from Jones giving the Tigers a 9-8 advantage near the midway point, before Hollenbeck scored a jump shot and Peterson drilled a corner 3 on back-to-back possessions as part of an 8-0 for the Moguls to take a 16-9 lead into the second frame.

The two squads went back-and-forth early in the second quarter as Edgemont remained hot on offense thanks to Peterson’s perimeter shooting. The junior answered a Gabby Miller putback for New Underwood with a 3, and came back with another shot from deep following five straight points from the Tigers on a 3 by Thorton and a putback by Heinert.

All four of Peterson’s 3-pointers came in the first half, with her last giving the Moguls their largest lead of the contest, up 27-16.

“We knew we had to push them outside and we wanted to see if they would make the shots and they started knocking down the shots,” Tigers head coach Dallas Richter said. “When teams start doing that, it can be a long game, but we just just told them that we had to get a hand in their face, make them challenge it.”