New Underwood girls hold off Lyman

The New Underwood girls' basketball team led for much of the way and held off Lyman 53-42 Friday night in New Underwood.
The Tigers led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 36-25 going into the fourth.
Cerington Jones led the way for New Underwood with 16 points and nine rebounds, followed by Avery Heinert with 12 points and 10 boards. Holliday Thorton also scored nine points.
Maleighya Estes scored 23 points for Lyman.
"It was a hard fought game between two really good teams," New Underwood coach Dallas Richter said. "Maleighya Estes is an outstanding player and a tough match up. We did a really good job defending her in the second and third. Holliday Thorton and Avery Heinert got us going to in the first quarter offensively. Cerington Jones started really stepping up and leading us with a big a big game. I thought all the girls came in really focused against a good team."
New Underwood, 9-3, is at Harding County today, while Lyman, 9-4, hosts Wall.
WINNER 51, MT. VERNON-PLANKINTON 42: The Class A top-ranked Warriors held off the Titans Friday night in Plankinton.
Belle Swedlund led Winner with 16 points and Morgan Hammerbeck added 14.
Winner, 13-0, is at No. 2 St. Thomas More Friday, while Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 8-4, hosts Hanson Thursday.
EDGEMONT 56, HAY SPRINGS, NEB. 23: The Moguls dominated Hay Springs from the start for the win in Panhandle Activities Conference action Friday night in Hay Springs.
Edgemont led 23-11 at halftime and rolled from there.
Morgan Peterson and Elli Hollenbeck paced a balanced Edgemont attack with 10 points each, followed by Jenna Ostenson and Peyton Ostenson with nine points each and Lizzy Tidball with eight points.
Joce Varvel led Hay Springs, 2-13, with six points.
Edgemont, 2-10, hosts Hemmingford, Neb. today.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB., 47, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 36: The Bearcats outscored the Cobblers 26-13 in the second half Friday night in Scottsbluff.
Central led 23-21 at halftime.
Morgan Sullivan scored nine points to pace the Cobblers and Adison Young added eight points.
Yara Garcia scored 16 points for Scottsbluff, 7-12, and Aubry Krentz scored 11.
Rapid City Central, 6-8, returns to action Thursday at Rapid City Stevens.
Boys Basketball
PINE RIDGE 72, WHITE RIVER 58: The Thorpes pulled away in the second half to stop the Tigers Friday night in Pine Ridge.
The Thorpes led 15-8 at the end of the first and overcame a White River rally to stay up 30-25 at halftime. Pine Ridge then took a 51-42 lead into the fourth.
Charles Pacer came off the bench to pace the Thorpes with 19 points and five rebounds, while Charles Schrader added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Shelby Steele-Tymes scored 13 and Greg Swick added 12.
Dylan Marshall led White River with 15 points, followed by Joe Sayler with 15 points.
Pine Ridge, 9-3, will face Flandreau in the Dakota State Classic in Madison today, while White River, 10-2, takes on Howard today at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
TODD COUNTY 70, MCLAUGHLIN 56: The Falcons used a big third quarter to stop the Mustangs Friday night in Mission.
The game was tied at 30-30 at halftime before Todd County outscored McLaughlin 21-6 in the third quarter.
Bryce Hammer led the Falcons with 22 points, followed by Jacob Wike with 14 points and Jalen Bear Robe with 13.
No results were made available for McLaughlin.
Todd County, 7-7, hosts Stanley County Tuesday, while McLaughlin, 6-5, hosts Takini Tuesday.
EDGEMONT 38, HAY SPRINGS 36, ot: The Moguls battled back in the second half to stop Hay Springs in Panhandle Activities Conference play Friday night in Hay Springs.
Hay Springs led 18-10 at halftime and 28-17 going into the fourth, before Edgemont came back to tie the game at 32-all heading into overtime.
Caleb Simons had a big game for the Moguls with 19 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Chance Harsh scored six points, all on free throws in the fourth and overtime.
Charles Twarling scored 12 for Hay Springs, 4-12, while Gabe Varvel added 11.
Edgemont, 4-10, hosts Hemmingford today.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB., 64, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 61: The 16-2 Bearcats hit a late 3-pointer to edge the Cobblers Friday night in Scottsbluff.
Micah Swallow led the Cobblers with 25 points, with Kohl Meisman adding 11.
Jasiya DeOllos led Scottsbluff with 25 points and Dawson Mohr chipped in with 16.
Rapid City Central, 8-6, returns to action Friday at Rapid City Stevens.
WINNER 64, MT. VERNON/PLANKINTON 51:The Warriors pulled away in the second half to stop the Titans Friday night in Plankinton.
The game was tied at 22-22 at halftime, before Winner used a 16-11 edge in the third and outscored the Titans 26-18 in the fourth.
Brady Fritz led the Warriors with 26 points and Joren Bruun added 25 points.
Brady Anderson led Mt. Vernon-Plankinton, 4-9, with 17 points and Kolby Kaiser chipped in with 15.
Winner, 8-4, hosts Tri-Valley Friday.
Wrestling
Stevens leads after first day of Belle Invite
Rapid City Stevens jumped out to the lead after the first day fo the Belle Fourche Invitational on Friday.
The Raiders will send 11 wrestlers into Saturday's semifinals and scored 154 points after the first round, to 140 for Sturgis, which will send seven grapplers to the semis.
Spearfish is third in the 16-team field with 94.5 points, followed by Belle Fourche at 86, Lead-Deadwood at 80.5 and Custer at 76.
Action picks up today at 9 a.m.