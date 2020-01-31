New Underwood girls hold off Lyman

The New Underwood girls' basketball team led for much of the way and held off Lyman 53-42 Friday night in New Underwood.

The Tigers led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 36-25 going into the fourth.

Cerington Jones led the way for New Underwood with 16 points and nine rebounds, followed by Avery Heinert with 12 points and 10 boards. Holliday Thorton also scored nine points.

Maleighya Estes scored 23 points for Lyman.

"It was a hard fought game between two really good teams," New Underwood coach Dallas Richter said. "Maleighya Estes is an outstanding player and a tough match up. We did a really good job defending her in the second and third. Holliday Thorton and Avery Heinert got us going to in the first quarter offensively. Cerington Jones started really stepping up and leading us with a big a big game. I thought all the girls came in really focused against a good team."

New Underwood, 9-3, is at Harding County today, while Lyman, 9-4, hosts Wall.

WINNER 51, MT. VERNON-PLANKINTON 42: The Class A top-ranked Warriors held off the Titans Friday night in Plankinton.

Belle Swedlund led Winner with 16 points and Morgan Hammerbeck added 14.