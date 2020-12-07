New Underwood girls look to continue to build with entire team back

For many of the New Underwood girls' basketball seniors, success goes all of the way back to their eighth-grade season when the Tigers earned a state tournament berth for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Some played a big part of that success, and have won 72 games in the last four years. They look for its continuation this season as well.
The Tigers didn't lose any players off of last year's 17-5 team under the direction under head coach Dallas Richter.
"Obviously we were a little young last year, but with everybody returning, that should make us a pretty salty team," Richter said.
In his second year at the helm, Richter said it took the team some time to adapt to his style of play — a much faster game than what they were accustomed to.
"For a lot of them, it was just a matter of learning to react at a faster pace, which they really enjoyed speeding things up," he said.
To play that faster pace, Richter said he needs the entire team to play that way, including his post players who he feels are suited well for speed.
"We're trying to get our posts up and down the court quicker," he said. "We have (senior) Cerington Jones, who is a track star; we have (junior) Portia Wiebers, another track star. I've always been a big fan of track kids that are basketball players, just for that reason."
Again this preseason, it has been so-far, so-good for the Tigers, Richter said, as they continuously grow more comfortable with the system.
He said they preach balance and want every player to contribute with good inside post play and improvement with their outside shot.
Richter said outside shot opportunities weren't a big part of the past.
"All of those guards who played last year doubled, if not tripled their shot attempts," he said. "It went fairly well, but I think a lot of them realized they needed more time in the gym, and we had a great turnout for the off-season considering the situation we are all in."
The key for the Tigers, Richter said, is improving certain parts of their game.
"I went back and reviewed all of the game film," he said. "I liked what I saw, but we just have to clean up a lot of the things. We left a lot of points on the floor, and we weren't as consistent as I want them to be. They understand that, and so far in practice, they are being more consistent in what we are trying to accomplish."
Jones, 6-footer and a South Dakota State track commit, has been a starter since her eighth-grade season and returns as the team's leading scorer at 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a game. Richter said there is plenty of room for much bigger numbers this season.
"She is one who has worked on her consistency. She can take that 12.5 easily up to 18 points a game and get 12 rebounds a game," he said.
Avery Heinert, 6-1, is another senior who has elevated her game, according to Richter. He also said that 5-9 junior Holliday Thorton has "put a ton time in to improve her guard play," while some younger players like the 5-10 Wiebers and 5-10 sophomore Gabby Miller are expected to step up their game as well.
"As they grew up they kind of stepped into that leadership role," Richter said of his seniors. "I've put a lot on their plate. I challenge them consistently about their leadership and what they need to do to get our team to where we want to beat."
New Underwood Tigers
Head coach: Dallas Richter, five years as a head coach (also at Rapid City Stevens), and eight years with the program.
Last year: 17-5 (lost in SoDak 16)
Returning starters: Chloe Miller, 5-6, Sr.; Avery Heinert, 6-1, Sr., 9.5 ppg, 6 rpg; Cerington Jones,6-0, Sr., 12.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg; Holliday Thorton, 5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg; Emma Madsen, 5-8, Jr.
Others to watch: Portia Wiebers, 5-9, Jr.; Mikala Olic, 5-6, Jr.; Gabby Miller, 5-10, Soph., 7.5 ppg, 5.5 reb; Katelynn Arnold, 6-0, Soph.; Shelby Derner, 5-6, Soph.
Coach’s comments: "I am excited for this season and this group of girls. We have some really nice pieces to have another good season."
Lyman Raiders
Head coach: Mike Kieffer, third year.
Last year: 15-7
Returning starter: Skyler Volmer, 5-7, Fr.
Others to watch: Raelee Middletent, 5-6, Soph.; Annie Brakke, 5-6, Fr.
Coach's comments: "We will be extremely young and inexperienced to start the year. Our lone returning starter was an eighth-grader last year. We will take some lumps this year but look forward to improving each time we step on the court."
Newell Irrigators
Head coach: Scott Wince, fourth season
Last year: 14-8, lost to Faulkton in SoDak 16.
Returning starters: Kayden Steel, 5-9, Sr., 19.2 ppg; Lexa Burtzlaff, 5-8, Sr., 8.7 ppg; Kassidy Weeldreyer, 5-10, Sr., 6.0 ppg.
Others to watch: Sydnee Kjellsen, 5-5 Jr.; Taylor Gaer, 5-7 Soph.; Stacy Mahaffy, 5-6 Soph.; Jaelyn Wendt, 6-1, Fr.
Coach’s comments: “We need to keep the game at a high rate of speed. Controlled chaos is when we are at our best. We continue to learn how to trust the process, and we all need each other to become successful. We will be led by a strong senior class, and several impressive underclassmen will fill in some areas left open from last year’s team.”
Lemmon Cowgirls
Head Coach: Heather D. Katus, first year.
Returning letterwinners: Tally Katus, 5-10 Sr., 13.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.6 steals, 2 apg; Tayte Kohn, 5-7 Sr., 14.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.6 spg, 2.7 apg; Sonni Maher, 6-1 Jr.; Macy Schiley, 6-0, Jr; Sarah Hetzel, 5-8 Soph.; Kelly Lynch, 5-11 Fr.; Mikailah Byre, 5-3 Fr.; Allie Kohn, 5-7 Fr.
Others to watch: Sonni Maher, 6-1 Jr.; Allie Kohn, 5-7 Fr.; Mikailah Byre, 5-3 Fr.; Toree Maher, 5-5 Fr.
Coach’s comments: “This team has an understanding of the game and they communicate well with each other. The Cowgirls this year will have height, speed, and they will play good defense. We should have really good team leadership this year with Tally Katus and Tayte Kohn. They have been starters for three and four years. These two seniors have good work ethic and play basketball throughout the summer. With two returning starters, we will have to have some people step up and become scorers. The Cowgirls will need to work on the fundamentals of becoming a good passing and defensive team. We also need to work on getting the younger team members to become more aggressive and communicate better with each other, which all comes with experience and time in the gym.”
Faith Lady Longhorns
Head Coach: Bryan Carmichael
Last season: 22-2, made it to state semifinals
Returning letterwinners: Aiyana Byrd, 5-10, Sr., 9 ppg, 5 rpg; Ariah Engel, 5-7, Sr., 4 ppg., 1 reb, 2 steals; Kaycee Groves, 5-10, Jr., 16 ppg., 8 rpg., 3 apg., 3 steals, 2nd Team All-State), Cassidy Schuelke, 5-5, Jr., 3 ppg., 2 rpg., 1.5 apg., 2 spg.), Shada Selby, 5-6, Soph.; Jaysee Jones, 5-5, Soph., Tristan Kennedy, 5-7, Soph.; Tallyn Pederson, 5-4, Soph.
Coach’s Comments: “We will have a young, inexperienced team that will be a work in progress throughout the season. They will have to take some big steps in order to compete in our conference and region."
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Erin Gimbel, second year.
Last year: 8-14
Returning starters: Carlie Lawrence, 5-3, Soph.; 10 ppg., 2 asp.; Shay Kraft, 5-6, Soph., 8 ppg., 2spg; Stormi Hulm 5-11, Sr., 5 ppg., 7 rpg.; Maci Maher, 5-7, Jr., 9 ppg., 8 rpg.
Coach’s comments: "We return a lot of experience. Carlie Lawrence is a two-year starter at point guard who shoots the ball very well. Stormi (Hulm) really stepped up last year as she transitioned into a starting role halfway through the season and I am excited to see what she can do this year. Shay (Kraft) and Maci (Maher) were both starters last year who suffered season-ending injuries and are excited to be back and healthy. We are really looking forward to the season and improving from the progress we made last year."
Wall Lady Eagles
Head Coach: John Hess
Seniors: Lilly Wagner, Charlie Heathershaw; Juniors: Ava Dinger, Keaunna Poor Bear, Sierra Hilgenkamp; Sophomores: Searra-Sioux Deutscher, Skylie Wagner, April Schulz; Freshmen: Terryn Shearer, Nora Dinger, Paige Kjerstad, Alexis Stephan, Kadence Kusser, Jada Kusser.
Coach's Comments: "The Lady Eagles have a good returning nucleus with only losing two seniors and one starter from going 13-9 last season. We have a good group of girls returning that know the program well. We will again look to pound the ball inside this season. We will be looking for our senior post Lilly Wagner to be a big presence for us on the boards and with scoring. Searra-Sioux Deutscher and April Schulz will also play a big part of our inside game. If we can establish our inside game we will look for our shooters to spread the floor for us. Ava and Nora Dinger have proven last season that they can spread the floor and hit the 3 to take pressure off our inside game. Keaunna Poor Bear and Sierra Hilgenkamp will step into key offensive and defensive roles for us this season. We will look to run when we can and defensively we will look to pressure the ball full court."
Bison Cardinals
Head coach: Brent Simons, fourth season.
Last year: 11-9,1-1 in the postseason.
Returning starters: Alexia Donovan, 55-10, Jr.; Taylor Thompson, 5-9, Jr.; Greta Anderson, 5-4, Soph.
Others to watch: Abby Thompson, 5-9, Fr.; Jayda Seim, 5-7, Fr.; Mary Carmichael, 55-8, Soph.; Maddy Hulm, 5-7, Fr.
Coach’s comments: "We are a young and strong group. The last four years we have come a long ways. Every year we just keep climbing. I'm very proud of my girls. We are short on them with only 12 girls on the team, but all have played up to varsity at least the last three to four years. It will be an interesting season to see what is to come."
Boys
Faith Longhorns
Head coach: Travis Grueb, five seasons.
Last year: 20-3
Returning starters: Tyson Selby, 66-5, Sr., 17ppg 10 rpg; Brayden Price, 5-10, Sr., 1 ppg 5 apg.
Others to watch: Joel Gifford, 6-2, Sr.; Jess Harper, 6-3, Soph.; Jackson Schauer, 6-0, Fr.; Corbin Mackaben, 6-4, Jr.
Coach’s comments: “After qualifying for the state tournament last year I believe our young guys understand what it takes to win. We will have some young guys playing a lot of important minutes this year, and as the game starts to slow down for them, I expect us to get better and better as the year goes on.”
Harding County Ranchers
Head Coach: Jay Wammen (216-98)
Last Year: 17-5
Returning Players: Kelby Hett, 6-0, Soph., 4 ppg; Keegan Hett , 6-0, Soph., 4 ppg; Caden Floyd, 6-3, Jr., 4 ppg, 3 rpg; Cody Barnett, 6-0, Jr.; Jace Klempel, 6-2, Sr., 2 ppg 2 rpg; Dawson Kautzman, 6-0, Soph., 2 ppg 2 rpg; Gage Gilbert, 6-2, soph.
Others to watch: Callan Long, Sr.; Billy Larson, Sr.
Coach’s comments: "We are going to have a lot of fun this season. Our kids are going to work extremely hard every day and get better in the process. We will not return a starter from last year's team and lose seven players to graduation, but have a lot of young talent that gained some valuable experience last season."
Lemmon Cowboys
Head coach: Tyler Kostelecky, third season.
Last year: 12-10
Returning starters: Jacob Hetze, 5-10, Sr.; 8.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg; Cody Thompson, 6-0, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2 apg; Talon Trogstad, 6-3, Jr, 2.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg; Tell Mollman, 6-3, Jr., started varsity last two seasons at McIntosh.
Others to watch: Tanner Miller, 5-8, Jr. (played at Lennox last season); Kristopher Maher, 5-10, Soph.; (McIntosh); Riley Tennant, 5-6, Jr.; Isaiah Portwood, 5-10, Sr.; Scott Riley, 6-3, Sr.
Coach’s comments: "I feel with the new players that moved in and the returning varsity experience, we should be able to compete very well with the teams on our schedule. Our depth could be a great asset if we can remain healthy and keep the injury bug away. We will be bigger and stronger than we have in the past, and with the amount of off season strength and conditioning that they put in, I think it will pay off with huge dividends this upcoming year."
Newell Irrigators
Head coach: Steve Schoenfish, first season
Last year: 3-18
Returning starter: David Morrel, 6-4, Sr., 7 ppg, 8 rpg
Others to watch: Ryan Hohenberger, 6-3, Sr.; William Juelfs, 5-8, Fr.; Jaden Tennis, 5-9, Jr.; Colton Burtzlaff, 5-10, Soph.; James Duncan, 5-8, Soph.
Coach’s comments: "Seniors David Morrel and Ryan Hohenberger are skilled athletes and understand the game very well. They will be relied on heavily to be leaders on and off the court. Jaden Tennis has worked hard to become a good basketball player and will need to take care of the ball for us to be successful. Colton Burtzlaff, JamesDuncan and Will Juelfs have all gained valuable playing time last year. The key for us to be successful is going to be for us to rebound well, attach the basket and not settle for the outside shot."
New Underwood Tigers
Head coach: Matthew Koch, third season.
Last year: 8-12, 1-1 regions
Others to watch: Linkin Ballard, 6-0, Fr.; Garrett Medley, 5-8, Jr.; Grant Madsen, 6-0, Sr.
Coach’s comments: "We graduated seven seniors last year, so we will be a totally new team. This should surprise some teams that we play, but we will need to work through the highs and the lows of learning this year."
White River Tigers
Head Coach: Eldon Marshall
Last year: 20-3
Returning players: Joe Sayler, 6-3, Soph.; 18.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg; Dylan Marshall 6-0, Jr., 11.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.4 spg; July Schmidt, 6-4, Sr., 2.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg.
Others to watch: Colbe Scott 6-0, Sr.; Kenyon Easter, 6-2, Sr.; TJ Beardt 6-2, Soph.; Nicolas Marshalll, 6-0, Fr.; Daice Marshall, 6-8, Sr.; Kendrell Cuevas, 6-5, Soph.; Bryson Morrison 6-0, Fr.; Gavin Folkers 6-3, Soph.; Kalan Collins 5-11 Jr.
Coach's comments: "The team has set very high goals again this year and they're looking forward to competing against the best in order to improve. They've been working very hard together every day to get better. We've been to the State B tourney 15 straight years (though we weren't able to actually travel to Aberdeen last year), so we're looking to make it 16."
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Cody Lawrence, 15th year.
Last year: 16-7
Returning starter: Hank Kraft, 5-7, Jr., 12 ppg.
Others to watch: Trenton Hansen, 6-1, Sr.; Chazz Gabe, 6-1, Jr.; Kedrick Martin 6-1 Jr.; Dixon Booth 6-1 Jr.; Brandt Ducheneaux 5-11, Jr.
Coach’s comments: "We're excited to get back into action. We have a schedule that will challenge us and let us know if we are ready for the postseason very quickly. A lot of players need to step up and replace those that we no longer have, meaning new roles and new obstacles which makes it fun."
Edgemont Moguls
Head coach: Joe Martin, eighth season
Last year: 4-17 (7B first round loss at New Underwood)
Returning starters: Caleb Simons, 6-0, Sr., 20.8 ppg. (1,191 career points), 8.5 rpg. (EHS career record 521 rebounds), 2.9 spg., 2.5 apg., two-time 1st Team All-PAC; Grant Darrow, 5-4, Sr., 7.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.9 apg, PAC HM; Ryan Koupal, 5-10, Sr., 2.0 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 1.7 spg.; Kolton Darrow, 5-9, Jr.
Others to watch: Hunter Hollenbeck, 6-2, Jr.; Mason Cortney, 6-1, Jr.; Kyran Urban, 5-11, Soph., 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg; Braden Peterson, 5-6, Fr.
Coach’s comments: "This group of kids find themselves in the same situation they were in two seasons ago when they finished the regular season .500. This season’s squad includes talented, experienced seniors, a good inside-out combination in our junior class, an exceptional sophomore athlete and a freshman who contributed at the varsity level last season. If we stay safe, healthy and eligible, all our goals are attainable this season. Our pre-season practices have gone well and the kids are happy to be playing basketball this winter."
Philip Scotties
Head Coach: Jana Jones, second year.
Last year: 5-10, 0-1 in postseason.
Returning starters; Chayson Schofield, 6-3, Jr.; Layton Terkildsen, 5-10, Fr.; Hudson Johnson, Sr.
Others to watch: Samuel Hand, Soph; Bryce Westby, Fr.
Coach's comments: "We are a very young team with only one senior. There are several freshmen coming up that will help us greatly in the second half of the season."
Lyman Raiders
Head coach: Cooper Garnos, 12 seasons.
Last year: 16-7.
Returning starters: Tyson Floyd, 6-0, Sr., 10 ppg., 3 apg.; Caruz Garnos, 6-3, Sr., 10 ppg., 4 rpg., 3 apg.; Sam McClanahan, 6-1, Jr., 7 ppg., 3 rpg., 4 apg; Stockton McClanahan, 6-2, Jr., 7 ppg., 5 rpg.; Toby Estes, 6-6, Jr., 12 ppg., 8 rpg.
Others to watch: Colton Collins, 6-0, Jr.; Isaac Thomas, 6-1, Jr.; Declan Cleveland, 6-, Sr.; Jaco Sazue, 5-11, Jr.; McCall Garnos, 6-4, Sr.
Coach's comments: "We are a veteran team with 10 returning letterwinners. The Raiders went 16-7 last season and played in the SoDak 16. The guys have put the off-season time in and are looking forward to the season."
Wall Eagles
Head coach: Ryan Dinger
Last year: 8-14.
Returners: Tack Tines, 6-2, Sr.; Austin Olson, 5-10, Sr.; Bridger Amiotte, 6-1, Sr.; Malcom Heathershaw, 6-2, Jr; Cayne Krogman, 6-2, Jr.; Nathan Law, 6-6, Jr.; Reid Hansen, 6-4, Jr.; Cedar Amiotte, 5-10, Soph.
Coach's comments: "The 2020-21 Wall Eagle boys basketball team is preparing to have a successful season with a solid group of upperclassmen. This year’s team will be led by several upperclassmen who all work well together as a team as they just had a very successful football season, so they know what it takes to win. We also have six sophomores and eight freshmen that will contribute to this year’s team effort. This group of boys understand what it takes to be successful as a basketball team and is prepared to work together to have a great season. I am very excited to coach this team and prepare them for life as individuals and create a team first attitude."
