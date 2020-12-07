New Underwood girls look to continue to build with entire team back

Coach's Comments: "The Lady Eagles have a good returning nucleus with only losing two seniors and one starter from going 13-9 last season. We have a good group of girls returning that know the program well. We will again look to pound the ball inside this season. We will be looking for our senior post Lilly Wagner to be a big presence for us on the boards and with scoring. Searra-Sioux Deutscher and April Schulz will also play a big part of our inside game. If we can establish our inside game we will look for our shooters to spread the floor for us. Ava and Nora Dinger have proven last season that they can spread the floor and hit the 3 to take pressure off our inside game. Keaunna Poor Bear and Sierra Hilgenkamp will step into key offensive and defensive roles for us this season. We will look to run when we can and defensively we will look to pressure the ball full court."