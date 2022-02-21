New Underwood girls roll past Crazy Horse in 7B play-in game

NEW UNDERWOOD — Winter weather didn’t stop the New Underwood and Crazy Horse girls basketball teams from getting in their playoff game Monday evening.

In the midst of snow and below-zero temperatures forecasted across the state, the Tigers and Lady Chiefs decided to push forward with their Region 7B play-in game.

“We left it up to Crazy Horse to see what they wanted to do, if they wanted to move it or play it, and they said they were going to show up and play,” New Underwood head coach Dallas Richter said. “We said O.K.”

With the winner having to turn around a play back-to-back days, the first round of the regional tournament slated to take place Tuesday, energy spent was important. Fortunately for No. 7 New Underwood, it didn’t need to expend too much, roaring out to a 28-0 lead and grabbing an easy 62-17 win over No. 10 Crazy Horse and advancing to face No. 2 White River.

“We know what kind of battle we’re going to have tomorrow night,” Richter said. “So to be able to keep some girls off their feet, keep those legs a little bit fresher, I think it helps us for tomorrow.”

Junior post players Gabby Miller and Katelyn Arnold each scored a game-high 11 points for New Underwood (8-13), which finished with a season-high scoring total, while senior guard Paige Heid added eight points. Toniah Yellow Elk paced Crazy Horse (0-16) with 13 points, accounting for 76% of her squad’s total.

“Any time you can put some shots up and see it go through, it’s going to help everybody,” Richter said. “We had some players, some subs, who came in and were able to work well with our starters and get some good looks to, so I think being able to get some production off your bench at this time of year is always a good thing so you don’t hit any kind of lulls in the game when you have some starters out.”

The Tigers were also heavily fouled and sent to the free-throw line often. They ended 18 of 33 at the stripe.

“That’s been a point of emphasis in the last month, to try and get to the free-throw line more,” Richter said. “We struggle at times shooting and getting baskets, so we want to get to the charity line and try and get some free ones.”

Miller converted a 3-point play and Shelby Derner drilled a 3-pointer early in the first quarter as New Underwood raced out to a 12-0 lead three minutes in. Several easy baskets were scored from under the hoop as the Tigers carry four players listed at 5-foot-9 or taller to just one for the Lady Chiefs.

Derner and Mikala Olic notched back-to-back buckets to make it 28-0 before Relaya Gotheridge ended Crazy Horse’s drought with a jump shot from the free-throw circle at the first-quarter buzzer.

Heid’s baseline jumper in the second quarter extended New Underwood’s lead to 30 at 32-2 before Yellow Elk got on the board with an unassisted 3 launched from the top of the key.

Four free-throws helped the Tigers, who led 40-7 at halftime, open the third quarter on an 8-0 run, capped off by a Miler layup off a bounce pass into the low post to stretch their lead beyond 40 at 48-7 with a running clock.

Mandie Chambliss began the fourth with a 3-point play and Kallie Flint hit a perimeter jumper to round the Tigers’ offensive performance. Yellow Elk tallied seven points in the final frame, knocking down a 3 from the top of the key and sinking a running hook shot from mid-range.

New Underwood now turns its attention to senior standout Maleighya Estes and defending state champion White River (15-3), which beat the Tigers 53-39 back on Feb. 5 on its home floor. The Tigers will return to Barnhart Gymnasium for a 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time tipoff.

“They’re a seasoned team, they’re going to be ready and they’ve got Estes,” Richter said. “She’s a phenomenal player. She’s one of the top players in Class B, so containing her is always going to be first and foremost. But they’ve got several players who, the first time we played them, really stepped up when she was out of the game with some fouls, so you can’t really overlook anybody.”

