New Underwood hoping for consistency, health in 2021

“We knew our numbers were going to be down. We put it on them in the weight room last year and we put it on them at that camp,” he said. “We let them know what we have here and that it’s up to them to do something with it, and so far they’ve been really good about lining up workouts and keeping everyone accountable.”

The Tigers are experiencing the largest shortage in their junior class, of which only two are members of the team. One of them, Cole Knuppe, is taking over quarterbacking duties and said he’s making the transition from running back by learning the position and being a leader.

“I’m just working hard, trying to gain as much knowledge from coach as I can and help my teammates out,” Knuppe said. “(We’re emphasizing) hard work and making sure I know what’s going on on every single play, and being able to tell my teammates in case they forget.”

Carmichael said he wants to put his backs and receivers behind a sizable group of experienced interior linemen. He’ll be executing a run-oriented offense, but won’t be afraid to go to the air.