New Underwood hoping for consistency, health in 2021

NEW UNDERWOOD — The New Underwood football team was four games into the regular season last fall and in the playoff hunt when a COVID-19 scare put things on hold.
Following a close 14-12 loss to Jones County/White River that put their record at 2-2, the Tigers didn’t play another game for three weeks, as the scare canceled their next few games.
When they did return to the gridiron, the damage had been done as the suspension of play put them out of sync, and they dropped their final two contests, being outscored 62-6 in the process and missing the postseason.
“We just never did get back into rhythm after that, and that was right in the heart of our schedule,” head coach Brady Carmichael said. “I think if we can stay healthy and keep playing, that’ll be a big part for us.”
Carmichael, entering his fifth season leading New Underwood, is hoping for more consistency this year as participation numbers are down. Only around 17 players are expected.
Therefore, much of the reliance this fall will be placed on the health and leadership of its five seniors, who Carmichael said were pushed to prepare physically, with the help of the Black Hills State football camp back in June.
“We knew our numbers were going to be down. We put it on them in the weight room last year and we put it on them at that camp,” he said. “We let them know what we have here and that it’s up to them to do something with it, and so far they’ve been really good about lining up workouts and keeping everyone accountable.”
The Tigers are experiencing the largest shortage in their junior class, of which only two are members of the team. One of them, Cole Knuppe, is taking over quarterbacking duties and said he’s making the transition from running back by learning the position and being a leader.
“I’m just working hard, trying to gain as much knowledge from coach as I can and help my teammates out,” Knuppe said. “(We’re emphasizing) hard work and making sure I know what’s going on on every single play, and being able to tell my teammates in case they forget.”
Carmichael said he wants to put his backs and receivers behind a sizable group of experienced interior linemen. He’ll be executing a run-oriented offense, but won’t be afraid to go to the air.
“We’ve got a handful of skill position players to hide behind a couple of seasoned linemen who have been on the field since they were freshmen,” he said. “We have enough receivers that we’re going to keep people honest by using the pass as well. Other than that, it’s going to be what you see on film from week to week that decides what you need to do the following week.”
The emphasis on defense this year will be player development, Carmichael said. New Underwood has graduated a lot of strong linebackers in recent memory, so he’s hoping his linemen can take the pressure off. Still, he wants intensity, sharp angles and a team-ball mentality.
“On both sides of the ball we really preach unselfishness, that you don’t have to make the tackle to make the play,” he said. “Setting the guy next to you up for success is about as good as we can do as a team, and that’s really the approach we’re taking.”
With this past offseason’s realignment in the SDHSAA, the Tigers were moved from Class 9A down to 9B but will match up with six of the same opponents from their 2020 schedule. Additionally, only three of their 2021 opponents are 9B foes, which all come in consecutive weeks and will be played in the first four weeks of the season, while three of their opponents come from 9A and two come from 9AA.
The lack of same-class games has Carmichael calculating his shifting playoff chances, and how difficult it might be to break into the postseason.
“We were just discussing how the power points are going to shake out to what it’s going to take to even get into the 9B playoffs,” he said. “Even though I feel like we have a very relevant team here.”
New Underwood opens the season Aug. 20 at home against White River.
“It’s a good solid group,” Carmichael said. “Our numbers are down, which I don’t like, but everyone who is here has shown up in pretty good shape and seems willing to work.”