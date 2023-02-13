A New Underwood man indicted in a November first-degree manslaughter case was arraigned Monday and told his $100,000 bond would not be lowered.

William Hopkins, 28, is accused of shooting Jon Walter, 28, on Nov. 20 at a residence in the 700 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City. Walter was found dead with a gunshot wound to the torso after someone reported just before 11 p.m. that evening that someone had been shot.

Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Natalie Gronlund said Hopkins was "messing around with a firearm," when he allegedly shot Walter.

Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, about a month after the shooting.

The day after Walter was found dead, police had listed two men as persons of interest and disseminated their mugshots from previous arrests, asking the public's help in locating them.

Within five days, police made contact with both men and stated they were no longer asking for the public's help.

Court records show at the time of the shooting, Hopkins was on supervised release from a federal charge after serving a three-year sentence for unlawfully possessing a gun in 2018. In March, August and September 2017, Hopkins racked up three separate felonies in state court for possession of methamphetamine, making him unable to legally possess a firearm.

He was serving three suspended sentences for those charges at the time of the shooting as well.

Hopkins attorney, Robert Rohl, said his client complied with law enforcement and continued to keep in touch with his parole officer during the month between Walter's death and Hopkins' arrest, reporting for drug testing and wearing the ankle monitor.

Gronlund said Hopkins did not cooperate with law enforcement and attempted to destroy the gun that killed Walter. Rohl disputed that, adding that the gun in question belonged to Walter.

Rohl asked the court on Monday to lower his client's bond to $50,000 cash surety. Hopkins would be able to put down 10% of that with the help of a bondsman if the judge lowered the bond. Rohl said Hopkins has a job and is "more than capable of complying" with the court. He also said the case is likely to go to trial.

Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre decided to keep the bond at $100,000 cash only, stating that there is a flight risk considering the severity of the charge and possible sentence on the line.

First-degree manslaughter, killing someone "without any design to effect death," is a Class C felony, and the state law allows for a sentence ranging from probation to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Hopkins is scheduled to appear in court at 10:45 a.m. April 3 for a motions hearing in preparation for trial.