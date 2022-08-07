New Underwood readies for Cameron Koch's 1st season at the helm

NEW UNDERWOOD — New Underwood underwent a fair amount of transition on the gridiron after last season at all levels.

During the offseason, former head coach Brady Carmichael stepped away from the program and former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch took the reins as the Tigers’ new head coach and a core group of experienced seniors graduated.

Thirteen players gathered for practice on Saturday morning, and Koch said he’s excited to see what New Underwood brings to the table in 2022.

“We’re just going to try and get the fundamentals down,” Koch said. “We pride ourselves on hard work and we’re going to try to hit you in the mouth. We’re going to be fundamentally sound and a disciplined team, that’s the way that we roll.”

Missing from this year’s team is running back/defensive back Emmitt Richter. He led the Tigers in rushing last season and earned Best of the West and All-State honors for his efforts on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2021, Richter recorded three interceptions and 70 tackles, 28 of which were solo, to lead his team.

New Underwood also lost valuable protection up front from Logan Albers and Korbin Kuhlman.

Starting quarterback Cole Knuppe returns for his junior season after getting his feet wet at the position as a sophomore.

“It feels good to be back here playing with the guys,” Knuppe said. “We’ve been doing stuff with the guys but it’s good to be back practicing again. I’ve gotten better in all aspects of the game. I got in the weight room and got faster, stronger. I’ve been throwing a lot and feel more accurate in my throws.”

Koch liked what he saw from Knuppe last season and is excited to see what he brings to the field this year.

“Last year he finished strong, throwing a few touchdowns,” Koch said. “He’s a strong team leader and has been in the gym all summer. He’s been huge for us trying to bring the whole team together.”

New Underwood started last season on the right foot with a 3-2 record through its first five games, but a three-game losing streak led to a 3-5 finish.

The Tigers open with a tough home game against Harding County/Bison at 6 p.m. on August 18, but have some field issues to take care of first.

A storm in the offseason broke one goal post, bent another and took out the middle of the scoreboard. Stadium improvements are on the way though, said Koch, who credited the community for rallying around the team to ensure the stadium is ready for Week 1.

The first-year head coach can’t wait for the Tigers to step onto the field and open the season against the Ranchers.

“It’s good just to have a team back on the field and try to get after it,” Koch said. “We’re trying to get the fundamentals down and get these guys back with the comradery going.”

New Underwood 2022 Season Schedule

Thurs, Aug. 18 – vs. Harding County/Bison

Fri, Aug. 26 – vs. Lyman

Fri, Sept. 2 – at Wall

Fri, Sept. 16 – vs. Bennett County

Fri, Sept. 23 – at Philip Area

Fri, Sept. 30 – at Jones County*

Fri, Oct. 7 – at White River

Fri, Oct. 14 – vs. Kadoka Area*

*Class 9B game