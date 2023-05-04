A New Underwood man recently indicted in federal court for receiving and possessing child pornography was convicted of almost exactly the same crimes 18 years ago.

A federal grand jury indicted Kent Joy, 47, on March 23 for receipt of child pornography with a prior child pornography conviction and possession of child pornography with a prior child pornography conviction. The indictment alleges he received child pornography in January 2022 and possessed it from April 2018 to September 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in late April.

According to South Dakota's sex offender registry, Joy was convicted in a military court in 2005 for receiving and possessing child pornography.

If he's convicted of the recent charges, Joy faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. He could be sentenced up to life in prison, fined $250,000 and ordered to pay restitution.

Joy was living in New Underwood when the government issued an arrest warrant for him on March 24. The U.S. Marshals service arrested him just over a month later on April 26 in Pierre, where he made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno.

He was booked into the Pennington County Jail the next day and then appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann for his arraignment on April 28 where he entered his plea.

Wollman signed an order to keep Joy in custody as he awaits trial. The order stated there is a serious risk he would not appear in court and that he would be a danger to the community.

Joy's trial is scheduled to begin on June 27 if he does not reach a plea agreement with the government by June 9. However, it is common for the court to move trial dates and deadlines when either the government or the defense requests continuances.