New Underwood rolls early and stops White River 34-16.

New Underwood head coach Brady Carmicheal said there is plenty that they can work on after the first game of the season.

“You hope that if you work on a team long enough that they make a mistake before you do. That doesn’t always happen but our guys bounced back well,” he said. “Most of these guys play both sides of the ball and they seemed to hold up the whole game and never let up even when we did get up a couple scores.”

Richter, the team’s quarterback the last two season, enjoyed the switch to running back with 67 yards rushing on his first four attempts.

(Emmitt) played quarterback the last two seasons, which wasn’t his natural position, but it did help his field presence a lot, understanding the game and it really helps in his running,” Carmicheal said. “We have a couple of big guys up front that are seniors and they seem to enjoy blocking for him.”

Richter had three rushing touchdowns and the kickoff return for the score for 24 of the team’s 34 points. He credited his success to his offensive line doing its job.

“They just let me go through it and I do my job,” he said. “It’s really a team thing.”