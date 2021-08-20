New Underwood rolls early and stops White River 34-16.

NEW UNDERWOOD — Win or lose, it’s all about the team for the New Underwood Tigers this season.
It was a good team win over White River, 34-16 Friday night in a 9-man football season opener for both schools.
New Underwood got 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns from senior Emmitt Richter, and another 80-yard kickoff return for a score, and harassed White River quarterback Gavin Folkers into over 10 sacks in picking up the win.
New Underwood led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-0 at halftime, building a 28-0 lead going into the fourth quarter. White River scored with six seconds remaining to close the gap.
“Our big focus this year is we are just trying to be more team oriented, trying keep each other in check. Try not to play hero ball,” said New Underwood senior lineman Logan Albers said.
Richter said the team fired right off the ball and never let up.
“We didn’t leave anything behind at the start and we didn’t leave anything behind at the end,” he said. “We had a few bad snaps and some holding calls, but we bounced back and didn’t let it affect us.”
It wasn’t a perfect game for New Underwood, as it had three turnovers and left a couple of touchdowns on the field. Folkers also was 20-33 passing for 277 yards, with 12 to those receptions went to the athletic Dylan Marshall for 181 yards.
New Underwood head coach Brady Carmicheal said there is plenty that they can work on after the first game of the season.
“You hope that if you work on a team long enough that they make a mistake before you do. That doesn’t always happen but our guys bounced back well,” he said. “Most of these guys play both sides of the ball and they seemed to hold up the whole game and never let up even when we did get up a couple scores.”
Richter, the team’s quarterback the last two season, enjoyed the switch to running back with 67 yards rushing on his first four attempts.
(Emmitt) played quarterback the last two seasons, which wasn’t his natural position, but it did help his field presence a lot, understanding the game and it really helps in his running,” Carmicheal said. “We have a couple of big guys up front that are seniors and they seem to enjoy blocking for him.”
Richter had three rushing touchdowns and the kickoff return for the score for 24 of the team’s 34 points. He credited his success to his offensive line doing its job.
“They just let me go through it and I do my job,” he said. “It’s really a team thing.”
After the New Underwood defense stopped White River on downs on the first possession, it went to work offensively on a six-play 72-yard drive, capped by a 16-yard TD burst to the corner of the end zone by Richter. The two-point conversion failed.
New Underwood made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Knuppe to a wide-open Kade Montague, and this time the 2-point run was good by Knuppe.
New Underwood took control in the second quarter on touchdown runs of 33 and 17 yards by Richter. Montague also caught a 2-point conversion pass.
Although he was under pressure the entire game, Folkers and Marshall kept up the attack and White River got the on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard TD reception, with Marshall also catching the 2-point pass.
But momentum was short-lived for White River, as Richter took the kickoff back from 80 yards out, hitting the initial hole in the middle of the field and racing to the left corner of the end zone.
“The kickoff is so much fun,” Richter said. “My teammates blocked for me, I just found the gaps and hit them hard. That’s all it is.”
White River got a late turnover and scored with just six ticks on the clock on a 19-yard TD pass to Camden Young.
“I said at the beginning of the game that we can’t control everything that happens, but we just wanted to play good football,’ Carmicheal said. “I think for a majority of the game we did that.”
Folkers had 13 negative rushes and lost lost 34 yards on 19 carries. As a team, White River had a minus 22 yards rushing.
“We were in position to have a lot of sacks because they didn’t run the ball very many times,” Carmicheal said. “The number are a little skewed but our guys did keeping coming hard up front.”
Added Albers: “We’re trying to be fast and nasty off the ball on defense. Offensively, we can move the ball, but defense is where you win games."
White River ended up with more offensive yards in the game, 255-201, as New Underwood ran the ball for 175 yards but only had 26 yards passing.
“Dylan Marshall is a great athlete. If they throw it in his neighborhood, he is going to catch it,” Carmicheal said. “We knew we couldn’t stop him completely, we were trying to limit what he could do. We adjusted to a few things and did it well enough to get a win.”
New Underwood has an open date next Friday with Edgemont cancelling its season and return to action in Buffalo against Harding County/Bison Sept. 9.
“The first game is always rough because we don’t have film to watch and common opponents to study, so now we’ll go forward, work on our next game and see how good of a game plan we can come up with,” Carmicheal said.
Albers said this first win gets the team fired up.
“Last year we won only two games, so this will keep the train rolling and carry on the momentum throughout the week,” he said.
Richter said the time will be good for the team to work on some things.
“All we have to do is get rid of the kinks and fine-tune some things and use this momentum to win the rest of the season,” he said.
White River, which broke away from the coop with Jones County and is a 9AA team this season, hosts Platte-Geddes next Friday.