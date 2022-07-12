 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New York man accused of triple murder will have trial in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Arnson Absolu

Arnson Absolu

A New York man accused of killing three people in Rapid City will have his trial next year, Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky determined on Tuesday at a motions hearing at the Pennington County Courthouse.

Arnson Absolu’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023 through Feb. 10, 2023. The judge originally aimed for the trial to start in November, but the dates conflicted with Absolu’s defense attorney’s schedule.

The 37-year-old has been charged with three counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Red Willow and Nagy were found dead Aug. 24, 2020, from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. that day.

Zaiser, the third victim found, was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy. His body was discovered on Sept. 24, 2020 near Sheridan Lake.

People are also reading…

Police previously stated they believe Zaiser’s body was moved to that location. Court documents estimate that Zaiser was killed sometime between Aug. 24 and 25, 2020.

Absolu was apprehended in the Bronx, New York in January 2021 and extradited to Rapid City on Jan. 19, 2021 after being charged with the murders. He is being held at the Pennington County Jail on no bail.

After missing the court’s deadline by four days, the state determined on May 31 it would not seek the death penalty for Absolu. A family member of Nagy’s expressed frustration with the state’s decision. If convicted, Absolu would still face a minimum of life imprisonment.

Absolu’s next day in the courtroom is at 9 a.m. on September 14 for an evidentiary hearing.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News