New York man accused of triple murder will have trial in 2023

A New York man accused of killing three people in Rapid City will have his trial next year, Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky determined on Tuesday at a motions hearing at the Pennington County Courthouse.

Arnson Absolu’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023 through Feb. 10, 2023. The judge originally aimed for the trial to start in November, but the dates conflicted with Absolu’s defense attorney’s schedule.

The 37-year-old has been charged with three counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Red Willow and Nagy were found dead Aug. 24, 2020, from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. that day.

Zaiser, the third victim found, was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy. His body was discovered on Sept. 24, 2020 near Sheridan Lake.

Police previously stated they believe Zaiser’s body was moved to that location. Court documents estimate that Zaiser was killed sometime between Aug. 24 and 25, 2020.

Absolu was apprehended in the Bronx, New York in January 2021 and extradited to Rapid City on Jan. 19, 2021 after being charged with the murders. He is being held at the Pennington County Jail on no bail.

After missing the court’s deadline by four days, the state determined on May 31 it would not seek the death penalty for Absolu. A family member of Nagy’s expressed frustration with the state’s decision. If convicted, Absolu would still face a minimum of life imprisonment.

Absolu’s next day in the courtroom is at 9 a.m. on September 14 for an evidentiary hearing.