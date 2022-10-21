Newcomers strike early as Rush fend off Utah for season-opening win

All three of the Rapid City Rush's first-period goals Friday night were potted by players who weren't on the team last year.

It turns out they needed them, too, as the Utah Grizzlies came firing back with three straight goals of their own in the second period to level the game at 3-3 in a rematch of last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs Mountain Division series.

Rapid City then turned to its returning skaters to earn its third straight season-opening victory, as 2021-22 leading goal-scorer Logan Nelson tallied the go-ahead goal before Calder Brooks' empty-netter capped off a 5-3 win at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Matt Marcinew had a three-point performance in the opener for the Rush (1-0-0), scoring a goal and adding two assists, while Brooks, Nelson and Jon Martin each tallied a goal and an assist. Rory Kerins, a 20-year-old call-down from Calgary, also notched his first career ECHL goal.

Second-year pro Daniil Chechelev earned the win in net, picking up 34 saves.

It took just over 4 minutes for Rapid City to get on the board, scoring a power-play chance from Marcinew at 4:01. Martin followed just over a minute later with a goal at 5:07, then Kerins made it 3-0 at 10:03 of the opening frame.

The Grizzlies (0-1-0), who are carrying former goaltender Lukas Parik but did not play him Friday, answered with goals at 2:00, 5:27 and 10:05 to pull even with their division foe 3-3 heading into the third period.

Nelson took the lead back for the Rush with a go-ahead goal at 9:43, then after the Grizzlies pulled goalie Trent Miner for a 6-on-5, looking for an equalizer, Brooks put the game out of reach with a close-range empty-netter with 17 seconds to play.

Rapid City returns to action Saturday for the second of two games against Utah this weekend on the road. Puck drop is slated for 7:10 p.m.