Newell loaded with underclassmen, enters season on 16-game losing streak

Newell head coach Tyrel Bonnet has a nice core of players on this year’s team of Irrigators, and he has hopes that will lead to some wins during the 2022 football season.

Bonnet has just one senior — Nate Randolph — suiting up this year, but behind him are six juniors and two sophomores he will lean on heavily this year. Newell’s fifth-year head coach hopes the experience his underclassmen gained during an 0-7 season in 2021 will fuel the Irrigators this coming season.

“We’re never overflowing with extra numbers, but we have eight returning starters, which is always beneficial,” Bonnet said. “I rely heavily on my juniors on and off the field. They’re guys I can rely on. The tenacity and leadership they bring — some have been All-Conference the last two or three years — so I look to them to help guide the underclassmen.”

James Duncan, a junior, returns at quarterback for Class 9A Newell. He’ll be handing the ball to junior fullback Gavin Tesch and throwing it to Randolph.

“Nate is a darn good athlete,” Bonnet said. “We will rely on him a lot. He’s quick and extremely shifty. Gavin, he’s not the fastest or biggest kid, but when he comes through that hole, he packs a heck of a punch.”

As an ex-lineman himself, Bonnet feels his linemen and their ability to dictate play in the trenches will be key to his team’s fortunes this season.

“We have to have a good line to move the ball on offense and stop teams on defense,” Bonnet said. “If we can get those front five working together, a lot of good things will happen.”

Colton Niles, a sophomore, plays center for the Irrigators, while junior Orin Bender holds down one of the guard spots. Bonnet is awaiting word on the transfer of a player from Belle Fourche who will hold down the other guard position.

“Our center and our two guards are all healthy-sized and good athletes," he said. "All four have the ability to be physical up front. They have the potential to control the game. If they get to rocking and rolling, good things are going to happen.”

Bonnet said he won’t hesitate to use a variety of looks on offense and then go back to plays that are working time and again against an opponent.

“We’ll run Power-I, Ace and Wing formations to keep people guessing,” Bonnet said. “We’ll run whatever works. That might sound pretty cliché, but there are teams that have been doing the same bread-and-butter plays for years. We try to run a handful of plays we can get 4, 5 yards on. When our guys get going, we can do very well.”

On the defensive side of the ball, look for the Irrigators to jump between a three- and four-man, depending on their opponent.

“We defend against the run better in a three-man front. We defend against the pass in a four-man front,” Bonnet said. “We switch up our looks every play depending on what’s working.”

Success for Newell will start in the trenches with Niles, Bender and Tesch. Defensive end Colton Bertzlaff and linebackers Chase Johnston and Duncan make up the next line of defense. Randolph is joined in the secondary by juniors Abram Heinert and Charlie Clemons.

Bonnet, whose team finished 0-5 in the Little Moreau Conference in 2021, expects Harding County/Bison and Lemmon/McIntosh to be the class of the conference this season.

“Lemmon/McIntosh boasts a big offensive line, and they pass the ball very well,” he said. “Harding County/Bison is known for playing smash-mouth football. They are physical and double tough.”

Newell 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - vs. Potter County

Fri, Aug. 26 - at Faith

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Timber Lake*

Fri, Sept. 9 - at Herreid/Selby Area

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Harding County/Bison*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Lemmon/McIntosh

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Dupree

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Philip

*Class 9A game