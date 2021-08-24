Newell opens season with win over Lead-Deadwood

The Newell volleyball team kicked off the season with a win as it cruised to a straight set victory over the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Lead.

The Irrigators opened with a 25-14 win in the first set, dominated 25-6 in the second and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

Rachel Erk led the way for the Irrigators with nine kills and three blocks, while Taylor Gaer finished with four kills and eight aces.

Allison Mollman paced Lead-Deadwood with four kills and four aces, Jayna Prince had four kills and Rachel Janssen finished with four assists and two blocks.

Newell will be back in action Saturday at the Custer Invite, while the Golddiggers play Hot Springs on Tuesday.

HILL CITY 3, CUSTER 0: Hill City opened the regular season with a victory over Custer on Tuesday.

The Rangers took the first set 25-13, followed with a 25-12 win and put the match away with a 25-13 third set.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Hill City and the Wildcats will be back in action Saturday at the Custer Invite.

Boys Soccer