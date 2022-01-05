Newell woman arrested in Meade County for possession of heroine and meth

A Newell woman is facing several felony drug charges after deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Office discovered 44 grams of heroine and a quarter pound of methamphetamine during a search of her vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Kimberely Rich, 56, is charged with six felony drug charges for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance, in addition to misdemeanor charges that include eluding a police officer and obstructing an officer.

Deputies said they attempted to initiated a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90, according to the release. Rich pulled over and made contact with the deputy, when she stated she was on parole, thus subject to a warrantless search.

When the deputy advised Rich that he would be searching the vehicle, she fled in the vehicle, initiating a lengthy pursuit that reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour and led law enforcement down gravel roads.

The vehicle became disabled on Tilford Road, just east of Tilford where Rich was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, 44 grams of heroin and other prescription-controlled substances. Rich is being held at the Meade County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond and will make an initial court appearance within the next few days.

