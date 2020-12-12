NFR closes with a bang for the Wrights

The curtain dropped, the chute gates closed and gold buckles were awarded as the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo concluded an exciting 10-day run Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
But not until high drama stoked up by the numerous permutations possible in deciding event winners finally played, and many there were. No matter the confusion going in, things got right on Saturday night.
And impressively so as the final night saw a first ever achievement. In saddle bronc, Stetson and brother Ryder Wright shared the win in the 10th round with 91-point rides. The win cemented Ryder Wright’s second world championship gold buckle. Stetson Wright has earned his second consecutive world all-around title on Friday night.
With the two event gold buckles won, the two Wrights became the first brothers ever to win gold buckles in the same year.
Make that three world titles gold as Stetson Wright closed out the 2020 NFR by doubling up in 2020 gold buckles capturing the bull riding gold buckle as well. With the win in bull riding, Wright became the first cowboy to win the all-around and a rough stock world title since Ty Murray did so in 1998.
Earlier in the final evening, the bareback riding finale featured a classic duel between a couple of multi-time world champions as three-time winner Tim O’Connell, the event leader, and four-time winner Kaycee Feild went mano-a-mano with a gold buckle on the line.
After O’Connell spurred his bronc to an 89-point ride, Feild made the most of a re-ride opportunity as the Genola, Utah, cowboy posted a 91-point bronc ride to win the round and clinch his fifth world title. And first since a four-year winning skein ended in 2014.
Steer wrestling saw a surprise gold buckle winner as rookie bulldogger Jacob Edler (State Center, Iowa), who came into Arlington sitting ninth in the world standings earned the world championship gold buckle by placed fourth in the final round thereby cinching the NFR average and a big payday that vaulted him to the world title.
Levi Lord carried the hope of a high finish for a South Dakota contingent that had struggled in the 2020 NFR. The Sturgis team roping heeler and partner Nelson Wyatt came into the NFR sitting 12th in world standings finished up the rodeo and moved up in the standings throughout the week.
“It’s been good. We’ve made some good runs and some not so good runs, and have a good chance to do good in the average and have a chance at the world championship going into the last day and that’s about all you can ask for,” Lord said. “We will just try to make a normal run and do just what we do at any other rodeo. Just do what we do best and however it works out; we will be fine with it.”
A good run they made — a 5.20-second effort — allowing Lord and Wyatt to finish fourth in heeling and heading world standings respectively.
Header Colby Lovell (Madisonville, Texas) and heeling partner Paul Eaves (Lonedell, Mo.) won the team roping gold buckles.
The 2020 NFR has been a tough go for South Dakota rough stock qualifiers. In bareback, Jamie Howlett (Rapid City), sixth in world standings coming into Arlington, although covering nine to times out, cashed but one paycheck in the rodeo and dropped to 12th in world standings.
Saddle bronc riders Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) and Cole Elshere (Faith) nosedived in the standings as well. Garrett finished with an 83-point ride, a mark typical of his initial NFR appearance, finished with two cashes while falling from fourth to 10th in world standings.
For Elshere, the 2020 NFR will not be fondly remembered as the Faith cowboy recorded an eight-second ride in only one of the ten rounds.
The timed events treated South Dakotans a bit more favorably.
In addition to Lord, barrel racer Jessica Routier capitalized on excellent consistency, and finished with a flourish as the Buffalo resident and her nine-year-old mare “Missy” combined for their fastest run of the rodeo (17.17-seconds), fifth in the round setting up a third place in the average and seventhy in WPRA world standings.
“I won’t complain, it could have been way worse,” said Routier who rode “Missy” in all 10 rounds. “She’s been really good all week. She does, it would definitely be nice to have another horse that would allow me to give her a break once in a while, but she is such a trooper all the time and it hasn’t seemed to bother her too much this week.”
Though a few spots short of that desired, Routier thoroughly enjoyed her third consecutive National Finals Rodeo in Globe Life Field, the home of the baseball Texas Rangers.
“I love running at the Thomas & Mack (Las Vegas), but in the barrel racing you run in and you run out so you never got to really experience the whole feel of the rodeo,” Routier said. “This is a much bigger building, and so we can warm up inside and watch the other events while we are waiting to run.”
Hailey Kinsel (Cotulla, Texas) easily won the barrel racing world title dominating throughout with five round wins and three seconds enroute to her third consecutive world title. The impressive run allowed Kinsel to earn the “Top Gun” award by winning $270,615.39 during the ten day run.
Other world title gold buckles winners on Saturday night included defending champion Shad Mayfield (Clovis, N.M.) who overcame a lackluster NFR — 15th in the average — to win the tie down roping event by a mere $230.66 over runner up Shane Hanchey (Sulphur, La.) who won the average.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!