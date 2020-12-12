NFR closes with a bang for the Wrights

After O’Connell spurred his bronc to an 89-point ride, Feild made the most of a re-ride opportunity as the Genola, Utah, cowboy posted a 91-point bronc ride to win the round and clinch his fifth world title. And first since a four-year winning skein ended in 2014.

Steer wrestling saw a surprise gold buckle winner as rookie bulldogger Jacob Edler (State Center, Iowa), who came into Arlington sitting ninth in the world standings earned the world championship gold buckle by placed fourth in the final round thereby cinching the NFR average and a big payday that vaulted him to the world title.

Levi Lord carried the hope of a high finish for a South Dakota contingent that had struggled in the 2020 NFR. The Sturgis team roping heeler and partner Nelson Wyatt came into the NFR sitting 12th in world standings finished up the rodeo and moved up in the standings throughout the week.

“It’s been good. We’ve made some good runs and some not so good runs, and have a good chance to do good in the average and have a chance at the world championship going into the last day and that’s about all you can ask for,” Lord said. “We will just try to make a normal run and do just what we do at any other rodeo. Just do what we do best and however it works out; we will be fine with it.”