Nichols becomes permanent President of BHSU

“From her South Dakota roots, she knows this state very well. She has established connections to higher education statewide,” Beran said. “We value her presidential experience, including a year as interim president at another South Dakota university. All of these qualities, and more, demonstrated that Laurie Nichols is the right person at the right time for Black Hills State University.”

Prior to her work at BHSU, Nichols served for three years as the University of Wyoming’s president, the first woman to hold that post. From 2009 to 2016 she was provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University. From 1994 to 2009 she was dean of family and consumer sciences, also at SDSU. In 2008 she was tapped to be the interim president at Northern State University. She was an American Council on Education fellow in 2006-07. Prior to that, she taught at secondary and post-secondary levels in South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Idaho, and Iowa.

“I am excited to take a longer and more permanent view of providing leadership to Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “I appreciate the confidence that the Board of Regents and Executive Director Beran have in me, and I look forward to working with the campus and community to create a positive future for BHSU.”