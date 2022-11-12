 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Nikolaev scores twice as Rush beat Steelheads in shootout

  • 0

Ilya Nikolaev scored twice, Keanu Yamamoto had two assists and Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves as the Rapid City Rush beat the Idaho Steelheads in a shootout 4-3 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Early in the first period, Yamamoto dug a puck from below the goal line and sent a pass toward Nikolaev at the front of the net. Nikolaev gained possession and flipped the shot past Remi Poirier as he tumbled to the ice, putting the Rush on top.

Just 38 seconds later, the Rush struck again when Ryan Zuhlsdorf took a shot from the blue line that Poirier blocked. But Nikolaev controlled the rebound and stuffed it home, extending the Rush lead to 2-0.

Idaho answered with a goal in the final seconds of the first period from Jordan Kawaguchi. They then tied the game in the second period when Ty Pelton-Byce finished on the doorstep.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rapid City regained the lead in the third just after a power play expired. Colton Leiter took a shot from the blue line that Max Coatta deflected with his stick. The puck ricocheted over Poirier’s shoulder and the Rush went ahead, 3-2.

Idaho tied it later in the third, however, with a power play strike from Pelton-Byce that eventually forced overtime. Following a scoreless overtime that saw the Rush outshoot the Steelheads, 7-2, the game progressed to a shootout.

Nikolaev went first for the Rush and slid a shot through Poirier’s five hole. Each goaltender then stopped the next two chances before A.J. White converted for Idaho in the third round. Alex Aleardi answered with a dazzling goal in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Rush the lead again. And Chechelev stoned Ryan Dmowski on Idaho’s final chance, cementing the 4-3 Rapid City victory.

Nikolaev’s two goals were the first two of his professional career, Chechelev matched a season-high with 38 saves and Yamamoto recorded his first career multi-point game. The Rush improved to 4-6-0-0 in the win while Idaho fell to 7-2-0-1.

Rapid City will now hit the road for three games in Tulsa against the Oilers. It begins on Thursday morning, puck drop is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT at the BOK Center.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says critics “have raised a red flag” of election law wrongdoing. But Kenny says his ruling “takes down that flag.” Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit voters to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They made a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors ballot drop-off boxes. The judge says they “failed dramatically” to back up any of it.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

I left Colorado and moved back to South Dakota after watching recreational marijuana negatively impact Colorado. Legalizing marijuana to regul…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News