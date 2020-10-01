Nine Black Hills authors part of South Dakota's virtual Festival of Books

The first all-virtual South Dakota Festival of Books opens Thursday. Readers and writers will have full access to the entire event from the comfort of home.
Nine longtime and new authors from the Black Hills are participating in the 18th annual festival, along with nationally recognized writers Max Brooks, Angelica Shirley Carpenter, Robert Dugoni, Karl Marlantes, Sally Roesch Wagner, and more. Altogether, more than 60 authors on the 2020 roster will discuss books, teach workshops and interact with fans through Zoom and Facebook Live.
“We’re all about bringing readers and writers together, no matter where they are,” said Jennifer Widman, Festival of Books director.
West River authors will present some sessions and will be included in the online exhibitors hall. Eliza Blue of Hot Springs will be part of the festival kickoff celebration and concert on Thursday. Blue writes a weekly “Little Pasture on the Prairie,” and this year published her first book, “Accidental Rancher.”
Paul Higbee of Spearfish is a historian, author and retired educator, South Dakota Magazine feature writer and columnist. His Oct. 3 presentation will be “Doolittle Raider Don Smith: From SDSU to WWII.” Smith is the topic of Higbee’s recent book, “The First Strike.”
Virginia Driving Hawk Sneve of Rapid City is the author of 27 books for all ages, plus short stories, articles and poems. On Oct. 12, she’ll talk about her biography of her brother in a presentation, “Too Strong to Be Broken: The Life of Edward J. Driving Hawk.”
Also on Oct. 12, brothers Robin Zephier of Rapid City and Harley Zephier of Dupree will discuss “Warrior Is,” a book they co-wrote about their great-grandfather, Mato Niyanpi (Saved by Bear). The brothers have become storytellers of their tradition and culture.
During the interactive authors’ sessions, audience members can type questions into the chat box for the presenters.
“It’s kind of nice to have this conversation going on with an author right on your computer,” said Ryan Woodard, communications and marketing specialist with the South Dakota Humanities Council.
The exhibitors hall gives authors an opportunity to promote their work. Exhibitors include first-time novelist Holly Sortland of Rapid City, western novelist Bill Bishop of Box Elder, children’s author Rory Foresman of Rapid City, and writer-editor Kate Meadows of Black Hawk. For more information and links to the authors’ websites, go to sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/exhibitors/.
Each year, the Festival of Books features a common read for children and adults through the One Book South Dakota program. The 2020 One Book for adults is “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church” by Megan Phelps-Roper, granddaughter of the church’s founder, Fred Phelps.
Westboro Baptist Church members traveled to the Black Hills twice to picket and protest. In 2011, seven church members picketed at the funeral of soldier Paul Pillen at Open Bible Christian Center in Rapid City, then continued on to Huron to picket a funeral for Army Spc. Daniel Bartels. A group from Westboro Baptist also protested in Rapid City in 2004 when then-Rapid City Councilman Tom Murphy said he planned to have a sex-change operation.
Roper will be featured in a Friday session, “Unfollow: Reflections on Statewide Conversations about the 2020 One Book South Dakota — Megan Phelps-Roper in Conversation with Laura Floyd.”
With the exception of three workshops that cost $20 each, all events are free. Festivalgoers can get general admission passes to the free events at sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/tickets and can sign up there to attend the paid workshops. Events will continue through Oct. 23. For a full schedule, go to sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/schedule.
Throughout the festival, users will find tech support options to facilitate any issues they might have with logging in.
"We know this is a new experience for many loyal festival-goers, so we want to help them navigate the technology to make sure they have a great time and don't miss any of the authors and events they love," Widman said.
Woodard said the South Dakota Humanities Council already received positive comments from people who are excited to have access to this year’s festival because it and many book festivals nationwide moved entirely online.
“Safety is the first priority,” said Ann Volin, director of the South Dakota Humanities Council, which hosts Festival of Books. “We will dearly miss our personal interactions with fans, volunteers, sponsors, authors, and everyone else who has made this event so special during the past 17 years, but we will host a robust virtual event and hope to be back in person in 2021.”
