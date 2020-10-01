Nine Black Hills authors part of South Dakota's virtual Festival of Books

Roper will be featured in a Friday session, “Unfollow: Reflections on Statewide Conversations about the 2020 One Book South Dakota — Megan Phelps-Roper in Conversation with Laura Floyd.”

With the exception of three workshops that cost $20 each, all events are free. Festivalgoers can get general admission passes to the free events at sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/tickets and can sign up there to attend the paid workshops. Events will continue through Oct. 23. For a full schedule, go to sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/schedule.

Throughout the festival, users will find tech support options to facilitate any issues they might have with logging in.

"We know this is a new experience for many loyal festival-goers, so we want to help them navigate the technology to make sure they have a great time and don't miss any of the authors and events they love," Widman said.

Woodard said the South Dakota Humanities Council already received positive comments from people who are excited to have access to this year’s festival because it and many book festivals nationwide moved entirely online.

“Safety is the first priority,” said Ann Volin, director of the South Dakota Humanities Council, which hosts Festival of Books. “We will dearly miss our personal interactions with fans, volunteers, sponsors, authors, and everyone else who has made this event so special during the past 17 years, but we will host a robust virtual event and hope to be back in person in 2021.”

