Nine-year-old boy identified as Lawrence County crash victim
A nine-year-old boy from Deadwood has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon north of Deadwood.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

Kelton Pullen was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Jessy Pullen of Spearfish, the 40-year-old male driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

