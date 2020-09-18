No. 1 Roughriders roll early over Raiders

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team showed some signs of breaking out of their slow start, but the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders showed why they are the No. 1 team in the state.

The Roughriders scored early and often, racing to a 42-0 halftime lead and winning by that same score Friday night at O'Harra Stadium.

Roosevelt quarterback Taylen Ashley saw his receivers consistently get past the Stevens defenders. The Rider starters only played a couple of possessions in the second half thanks to the running clock (35-point lead after halftime).

Even with the big win, veteran Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson was less than satisfied with his offense in the game.

"I was a little disappointed, I guess, that we threw the ball too much. We have a quarterback who needs to be more sure of his read," Nelson said. "We were able to get behind the Stevens guys a little bit tonight, but I want us to be more efficient on offense. I felt like we relied too much on the long ball and the big play.

"There is going to come times down the road that we're going to have to work hard, dig it out and run the football, maybe a bad weather game. We can't just throw the deep ball and count on that."