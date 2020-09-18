No. 1 Roughriders roll early over Raiders

The Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team showed some signs of breaking out of their slow start, but the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders showed why they are the No. 1 team in the state.
The Roughriders scored early and often, racing to a 42-0 halftime lead and winning by that same score Friday night at O'Harra Stadium.
Roosevelt quarterback Taylen Ashley saw his receivers consistently get past the Stevens defenders. The Rider starters only played a couple of possessions in the second half thanks to the running clock (35-point lead after halftime).
Even with the big win, veteran Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson was less than satisfied with his offense in the game.
"I was a little disappointed, I guess, that we threw the ball too much. We have a quarterback who needs to be more sure of his read," Nelson said. "We were able to get behind the Stevens guys a little bit tonight, but I want us to be more efficient on offense. I felt like we relied too much on the long ball and the big play.
"There is going to come times down the road that we're going to have to work hard, dig it out and run the football, maybe a bad weather game. We can't just throw the deep ball and count on that."
After struggling to move the ball on offense for much of the first half, the Raiders got a big 47-yard run by junior running back Uriah Glynn, although the drive stalled. Late in the quarter, the Raiders moved inside the 20, but missed a field goal.
Defensively, Stevens stopped Roosevelt for much of the second half.
"Hats off to Roosevelt, the No. 1 team in the state. They came out and executed," Stevens coach Michael Scott said. "I honestly think that offensively, if we moved the ball a little more consistently, then we keep the defense off the field. If we have longer, more sustainable drives, it is a different ballgame."
It took the Riders just three plays to get on the scoreboard, as Ashley hit Michael Paulsen on a 19-yard touchdown pass barely three minutes in, capping a 57-yard drive.
Four minutes later, Roosevelt made it 14-0 when Tyree Nave scored on a 5-yard TD run after the Riders' scoring drive went 57 yards on seven plays.
With just under a minute remaining in the first quarter, Roosevelt built its lead to 21 when Ashley found Tyler Feldkamp wide open in the middle of the end zone from 21 yards out.
After a Stevens three-and-out, Roosevelt started pouring it on with a 5-yard TD run by Tucker Large and an 8-yard scoring run by Joey Turey.
Special teams hurt the Raiders on those last two scores, as a 9-yard punt out of the back of the end zone gave the Riders the ball on the 11, and a snap over the punter's head put the ball on the Stevens 20.
The Raiders showed some signs of life offensively, as Glynn ran the ball for 68 yards on four carries, but they got nothing out of it. Carson Kurtenbach missed a 35-yard field goal for Stevens.
As smooth as the Roughriders were in the first half, they got a bit of luck with about 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
On an under-thrown pass, a diving Raider tipped the ball high enough and it went right to Roosevelt's Joey Hughes in his stride and Hughes sprinted 55 yards for the score.
"I was really impressed with how hard the Stevens kids played, they are really good sports, good kids and fun to play against," Nelson said. "It was a fun game. They are a young team and they are going to make mistakes. I think they have improved a lot since the first game. I think they have a lot to look forward to. When they get more experience they will be tough to deal with."
There was no scoring in the quick-running second half as both teams eventually went to their bench. Freshman Tate Crosswait played at quarterback and the Raiders had a couple of drives in Roosevelt territory but could not get sustain anything.
Roosevelt finished with 278 yards unofficially of total offense. Ashley was 6-of-15 passing for 170 yards. The Riders had 110 yards rushing on 27 carries.
"The score tonight isn't indicative of who we are as a defense," Scott said. "They have been the heart and soul of our team the first four games of the season. When you got up against the number one team in the state, things like that are bound to happen."
Stevens senior Joe Weber was 9-of-23 passing for 41 yards and Crosswait was 3-of-4 for 2 yards. On the ground, Glynn had 64 yards on eight carries and Weber 49 yards on four rushes.
"We have to execute across the board," Scott said. "That is offensively, defensively and special teams. They all play such a vital role in a football game. One bad punt and they get great field position, and one bad snap the same. When we have plays where we don't make the right read, that is going to happen.
"I do honestly feel like they are starting to figure it out. We're going to continue to get better. I am 100% sure of that, we just have to execute."
The Raiders, 0-4, hit the road next Friday at Sioux Falls Washington, while Roosevelt, 4-0, is at unbeaten third-ranked Harrisburg.
