No. 1 SF Christian boys outpace No. 3 STM; Charger girls too much for Cavaliers

The top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian boys proved too much for No. 3 St. Thomas More in a 5-0 victory on Friday evening at Dakota Fields.

The Chargers (1-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the contest and the Cavaliers (1-1) struggled to respond.

STM head coach Nate Sales said it was a tough game for his team after losing key pieces from last year’s team.

“I’m proud of the boys because we are shifting some things around,” Sales said. “We’re trying some different things because we lost a lot of key seniors from last year. I’m pushing the boys to really step up into some positions they don’t normally play.”

The shifts in personnel caused some issues for the Cavaliers throughout the night. Sioux Falls Christian outshot STM 18-13 on the night but got better looks off of turnovers in the midfield.

Sales said the differences in comfortability and maturity between the two teams showed most clearly at the start of each half, when STM struggled to possess the ball.

“I feel like a lot of those kids in new positions showed some timidness,” he said. “I’m hoping the nerves kind of settle. At the beginning of the game and in the beginning of the second half they come out a little bit nervous and once they settle in it looks a lot better. But it will take a few games for them to settle into new positions.”

Sioux Falls Christian struck first with a goal on a Adam Grim header off a corner kick in the sixth minute to take a 1-0 lead.

The Chargers doubled their lead in the 10th minute when Cameron Shock put the first of his three goals in the top left corner of the net, off an assist from Emerson Brazones, to make it 2-0.

Shock made it 3-0 in the 14th minute with a well-struck ball off the hands of the STM keeper on another assist from Brazones. Sioux Falls Christian carried that 3-0 lead into the halftime break as STM stepped up defensively at the end of the opening period.

In the second half, Elijah Anema gave the Chargers a 4-0 advantage in the 42nd minute as he pushed a ball past the diving Cavaliers goalie.

Sioux Falls Christian tallied its final goal in the 49th minute as Shock buried a penalty kick to the left of the goalie and gave his team a 5-0 lead. Shock finished the game with a hat trick.

The Cavaliers return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Custer and Sales hopes to see more confidence from his team when passing the ball.

“It’s more of a nervous passing that’s going on here,” Sales said. “They just need to step into the ball and pass with confidence.”

Sioux Falls Christian girls too much for short-handed STM

St. Thomas More took a 1-0 lead over Sioux Falls Chrsitian in the sixth minute.

The third-ranked Chargers, however, tallied four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 victory on Friday afternoon at Dakota Fields.

“We started out really strong,” head coach Nate Sales said. “Unfortunately though already through the practices, preseason training and conditioning we’ve already seen a few injuries. Due to that I think our game fitness was a problem and we didn’t have enough subs.”

Sales said the team has had no serious injuries so far, just some minor bumps and bruises, and hopes to be back at full strength soon.

“It’s a lot of ankle sprains, knee sprains and we’ll get better,” he said. “The more they play, the more they will be able to play through those things and build some calyces on top of those things. We’ll be good by the time it’s all said and done.”

Sioux Falls Christian outshot STM 21-8 in the contest and 12-4 in the game's final 40 minutes.

Ultimately the Chargers proved too physical for the battered Cavaliers.

“They have a lot of good talent up top in terms of goal scorers,” Sales said. “That was difficult because they were just sending numbers and had some really good subs. They stayed fresh and we weren’t able to be fresh.”

The Cavs struck first on a free kick goal in the top right corner of the net by Camryn Wojtanowicz that gave her team a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Sioux Falls Christian answered in the 21st minute on a breakaway goal by Alexandria McCaulley to tie the game at 1-1.

The Chargers carried a 2-1 lead into halftime after Ava Shock pushed the go-ahead goal to the right of a diving Cavs keeper in the 34th minute.

Sioux Falls Christian added two more goals in the second half from McCaulley in the 52nd minute and Hailey Jasper in the 68th minute to round out a 4-1 victory.

St. Thomas More returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Groton Area at Dakota Fields.