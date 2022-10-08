 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS AA STATE SOCCER

No. 16 Brandon Valley stuns Spearfish in state soccer quarterfinals

BV Celebrates

Brandon Valley midfielder Brady Thompson (12) celebrates his goal in the Lynx's 4-0 upset win over Spearfish in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys soccer state tournament on Saturday at Black Hills Power Sports Complex in Spearfish.

 Matt Case, Journal staff

SPEARFISH — A frustrated Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said he was surprised by the lack of aggression from his squad in their Class AA boys soccer state tournament matchup with Brandon Valley.

The 16th seeded Lynx entered Saturday’s quarterfinal with a full head of steam after they shocked No. 1 Huron with a 3-2 victory Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.

Brandon Valley carried that momentum into its matchup with No. 8 Spearfish at Black Hills Power Sports Complex. It scored three goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half, including two in a minute, to set the tone for the match and cruise to a 4-0 upset victory and advance to a semifinal date with No. 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln.

“There were two offsides calls that weren’t called and some good kicks by them,” Hill said. “Their second goal was a really good goal.”

Hill said the game summed up an up and down season for the Spartans.

The Lynx (4-11-1) outshot the Spartans (8-4-2) 15-13 in the contest but placed six shots on goal in the opening half and three in the second half. Spearfish put three shots on goal in the entire game.

Brandon Valley dominated possession from the outset of the contest but the match remained scoreless until the 28th minute when Owen Van Es broke the tie with a header off a picture perfect cross to give the Lynx a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes and 17 seconds left in the first half.

Just over a minute later, Justin Vest loaded up and delivered a well-struck ball past the diving Spearfish keeper and the Brandon Valley lead swelled to 2-0 in the 29th minute.

Later in the half, the Lynx earned a free kick and made the Spartans pay for the foul. Noah Chan delivered a well-placed cross to Brady Thompson, who finished with his head to make it 3-0 in the 34th minute.

Brandon Valley started the second half with a soul-crushing blow on a goal from Connor Akin. The senior delivered a well-struck ball from just in front of the midline that sailed over the Spearfish goalie’s head and bounced in to give the Lynx a 4-0 lead 20 seconds into the second half.

The Lynx hope to continue their improbable tournament run against Lincoln at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

