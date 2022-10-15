No. 19 Colorado Mines rolls SD Mines 48-20

South Dakota Mines proved no match for No. 19 Colorado School of Mines Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Orediggers racked up 524 yards of total offense and forced three fumbles to claim a 48-20 road victory and remain unbeaten in RMAC play.

SD Mines fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while Colorado Mines improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the RMAC.

CSM quarterback John Matocha completed 18 of 26 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns and rushed nine times for 57 yards.

His primary targets Max McLeod and Josh Johnston both hauled in five catches in the contest. McLeod racked up 169 yards and two touchdowns, whilst Johnston amassed 82 yards and touchdown.

The Orediggers rushed for 166 yards behind a 15 carry, 84 yard and one touchdown performance by Michael Zeman and Matocha’s 66 yard day.

SD Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 29 yards.

Jeremiah Bridges hauled in 10 catches for 128 yards and Isaiah Eastman added four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Hardrockers return to action Saturday at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.