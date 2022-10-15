 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 19 Colorado Mines rolls SD Mines 48-20

  • 0

South Dakota Mines proved no match for No. 19 Colorado School of Mines Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Orediggers racked up 524 yards of total offense and forced three fumbles to claim a 48-20 road victory and remain unbeaten in RMAC play.

SD Mines fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while Colorado Mines improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the RMAC.

CSM quarterback John Matocha completed 18 of 26 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns and rushed nine times for 57 yards.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

His primary targets Max McLeod and Josh Johnston both hauled in five catches in the contest. McLeod racked up 169 yards and two touchdowns, whilst Johnston amassed 82 yards and touchdown.

The Orediggers rushed for 166 yards behind a 15 carry, 84 yard and one touchdown performance by Michael Zeman and Matocha’s 66 yard day.

People are also reading…

SD Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 29 yards.

Jeremiah Bridges hauled in 10 catches for 128 yards and Isaiah Eastman added four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Hardrockers return to action Saturday at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News