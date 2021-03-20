No. 6 SDSU runs past No. 5 SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Freshman Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Mark Gronowski added 103 yards on the ground and two scores, and South Dakota State rushed for 392 yards in a 44-3 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Davis highlighted a 24-0 third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run up the middle. He also had two short scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and reached the century mark for the second time this season.
Gronowski was also 7-of-11 passing for 63 yards for South Dakota State (4-1). Jordan Meachum added 88 yards on the ground and Jefferson Lee V had 45.
Joshua Manchigiah had an interception for the third week in a row as No. 6 South Dakota State forced No. 5 Southern Illinois into four turnovers. Don Gardner picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, and Logan Backhaus made his ninth career interception.
Four different players attempted a pass for Southern Illinois (4-2), combining for 14-of-25 passing for 92 yards and three interceptions.
It was the first time this season South Dakota State did not score on its opening drive of the game after its 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
Youngstown State pounds out 28-10 win over USD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mark Waid passed for one touchdown, ran for another and guided an offense that piled up 303 yards rushing as Youngstown State finally broke into the win column, defeating South Dakota 28-10 on Saturday.
Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries, his third straight game with more than 100 yards rushing, and the Penguins (1-4) are 5-0 against South Dakota at Stambaugh Stadium.
South Dakota (1-3) has lost three in a row. Carson Camp passed for 214 yards, completing 21 of 30, but had no touchdowns, one interception and was sacked five times. The Coyotes netted 12 yards on the ground and lost two fumbles.
Waid ended Youngstown State's first possession — a 13-play, 69-yarder that ate up 6:33 — with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Turner. A two-point conversion pass made it 8-0.
On the ensuing South Dakota possession, the Penguins Grant Dixon picked off Camp at the 21, ending a scoring threat and resulting in the first of two Colt McFadden field goals. Dixon, a grad transfer from Marist, also forced a fumble in the third quarter, stripping the ball from Kai Henry to end another Coyotes' threat.
Youngstown State led 11-3 at halftime, added three unanswered scores for a 28-3 lead early in the fourth. South Dakota's Travis Theis added a TD run from the 1 to end the scoring.
Luepke's 55-yard TD highlights NDSU's win over North Dakota
Hunter Luepke barreled 55 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the game and North Dakota State never trailed in a 34-13 defeat of North Dakota on Saturday in a clash of top-four teams in the FCS.
Luepke had missed all of North Dakota State's previous spring games with a shoulder injury, but on the fourth play from scrimmage he took a handoff from Zeb Noland, cut around the right side of the Bison line, split two defenders, fought off a would-be tackler at the 10 and, losing his balance, dove the final three yards into the end zone for a career-long run.
Luepke, a 245-pound fullback, had a career day for fourth-ranked North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). He carried the ball 28 times for 190 yards, scoring three touchdowns — all career highs.
North Dakota State racked up 456 yards of offense, including 316 rushing, to North Dakota's 304.
Tommy Schuster was 13-for-26 passing for 143 yards with a touchdown for second-ranked North Dakota (4-1, 4-1). Otis Weah gained 129 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
The Fighting Hawks picked off Noland late in the first quarter and scored on a long run of their own when Weah raced 74 yards for a TD, making the score 7-6 after the point-after kick was no good.
Luepke crashed across from the 8 on North Dakota State's ensuing possession, and Christian Watson hauled in a 63-yard pass from Noland and the Bison led 21-6 at halftime
The two North Dakota schools have met 114 times — the tenth most-played rivalry in FCS football — but Saturday was their first clash as members of the MVFC.