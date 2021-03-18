No. 8 Dell Rapids shocks No. 1 Vermillion

Landon Ruesink hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift No. 8 Dell Rapids to a huge 53-52 upset of previously unbeaten and No. 1 Vermillion Thursday in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

With the game tied at 50-all, the Tanagers regained the lead on a steal and layup by Jakob Dobney with six seconds remaining. Colin Rentz took the in-bounds pass, raced down the floor and fed Ruesink on the right side of the arc for his 3-point attempt that was nothing but net, setting off a wild celebration on the floor.

Dell Rapids took an early 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 32-24 at halftime. The Tanagers closed he gap to 42-36 going into the fourth, and despite the final three points outscored the Quarriers 16-12 in the final eight minutes.

Brayden Pankonen and Connor Rentz paced the Quarriers with 15 points apiece, while Colin Rentz finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dillon Gestring paced the Tanagers with 16 points and Dobney chipped in with 13.

Dell Rapids will play Sioux Falls Christian Friday at 4, while Vermillion takes on St. Thomas More in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m.