No. 8 Dell Rapids shocks No. 1 Vermillion

Landon Ruesink hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift No. 8 Dell Rapids to a huge 53-52 upset of previously unbeaten and No. 1 Vermillion Thursday in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
With the game tied at 50-all, the Tanagers regained the lead on a steal and layup by Jakob Dobney with six seconds remaining. Colin Rentz took the in-bounds pass, raced down the floor and fed Ruesink on the right side of the arc for his 3-point attempt that was nothing but net, setting off a wild celebration on the floor.
Dell Rapids took an early 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 32-24 at halftime. The Tanagers closed he gap to 42-36 going into the fourth, and despite the final three points outscored the Quarriers 16-12 in the final eight minutes.
Brayden Pankonen and Connor Rentz paced the Quarriers with 15 points apiece, while Colin Rentz finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Dillon Gestring paced the Tanagers with 16 points and Dobney chipped in with 13.
Dell Rapids will play Sioux Falls Christian Friday at 4, while Vermillion takes on St. Thomas More in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m.
DAKOTA VALLEY 65, WINNER 58: Isaac Bruns scored 31 points to lead Dakota Valley to a win over the Warriors in the opening round of the Class A tournament.
Paul Bruns had a big game for the Panthers as well as he scored 22 points, while pulling in 21 rebounds.
Brady Fritz led the way for the Warriors with 28 points and Blake Volmer finished with 12.
Dakota Valley will play Sioux Valley in the semifinals at 6:30, while Winner takes on Chamberlain in a consolation semifinal at 1:30.
SIOUX VALLEY 53, CHAMBERLAIN 44: The Cossacks earned their way into the semifinals with a win over the Cubs on Thursday.
Kelton Vincent led Sioux Valley with 16 points, Oliver Vincent added 15 points and Hayden Ruesink finished with 12.
Drayton Priebe paced Chamberlain with 13 points, Cameron Caldwell had 12 points and Sellyck McManus tallied 10.
Class B
VIBORG-HURLEY 53, LYMAN 45: Gradee Sherman scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as he led the Cougars to a win over Lyman in the first round of the Class B tournament.
Hayden Gilbert added 14 points for Viborg-Hurley.
Sam McClanahan paced the Raiders with 11 points, while Stockton McClanahan finished with 10.
Lyman, 19-5, faces Lower Brule in the consolation Friday at 11 a.m., while Viborg-Hurley, 18-5, faces No. 1 De Smet in the semifinal round at 4 p.m.
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 75, WHITE RIVER 69: The No. 6 Cardinals carried a 39-24 lead into the second half as they picked up the win over No. 3 White River in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
Connor Libis led DRSM with 28 points, Ashaun Roach-Valandra added 18 points, Sam Palmer had 13 points and Max Herber finished with 10.
Joe Sayler paced the Tigers with 29 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Dylan Marshall 20 points and Colbe Scott with 14.
White River, 17-6, takes on Canistota in the consolation round Friday at 1:15 p.m., while Dell Rapids St. Mary, 20-4, faces Aberdeen Christian in the semifinals at 6:45 p.m.
DE SMET 80, LOWER BRULE 53: The top-seed Bulldogs had little trouble in the first round of the Class B state tournament as they cruised past Lower Brule on Thursday.
Kalen Garry paced De Smet with 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists.
Damon Wilkinson chipped in with 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Tory Holland and Ethan McCune added 13 points apiece.
Brian LaRoche Jr., Gavin Thigh and Keshaume Thigh led the Sioux with 12 points apiece.
De Smet will play Viborg-Hurley Friday at 4, while Lower Brule takes on Lyman in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m.
ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 55, CANISTOTA 49: No. 7 Aberdeen Christian outscored second-seed Canistota 33-24 in the second half to earn its spot in the semifinal round of the Class B tournament on Thursday.
Ethan Russell led the Knights with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Brent Ekanger added 12 points and Jackson Isakson finished with 11.
Tyce Ortman and Chase Merrill paced the Hawks with 15 points apiece.
Aberdeen Christian will play Dell Rapids St. Mary in the semifinal round today at 6:45, while Canistota takes on White River in the consolation semifinals at 1:15.