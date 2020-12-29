No charges expected in fatal Rapid City SUV vs. pedestrian crash

No criminal charges are expected after a person driving an SUV hit and killed a pedestrian trying to cross West Omaha Street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The driver accidentally hit a woman who was trying to cross the road at an area without a sidewalk, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Police learned this after interviewing witnesses and examining nearby surveillance footage.

The three eastbound lanes of the 1100 block of West Omaha Street were closed for less than three hours so police could investigate, Captain James Johns said as officers took photos of the crash scene and looked through the SUV with a flashlight.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. and officers arrived to find the pedestrian had already died, Johns said. The driver was uninjured.

The SUV came to rest near the curb of the eastbound lanes in front of the Omaha Street Plaza sign, located east of the intersection and crosswalk with 12th/Founders Park street. There was no apparent damage to the front of the car. A boot and beanie remained on the road.​

The area has traffic cones in the median but the lane reductions and heavy construction is west of the crash in front of the Founders Park parking lot.

The crash is being investigated by the critical accident reconstruction team, Johns said. Officers are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and mapping the scene.

