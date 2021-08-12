No COVID protocols for high school sports this fall

PIERRE — The pandemic-inspired safety protocols that high school athletes needed to adhere to last year will not be in place with the start of the fall sports seasons.

“We’re planning on moving forward as a normal year,” South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos told the SDHSAA board of directors at its meeting on Thursday.

Swartos did show the board the protocols for student athletes who test positive for COVID-19. “It’s essentially focused on how we treat those athletes that come down with COVID-19 infections.”

There are separate protocols for infected athletes who are asymptomatic, moderately ill, severely ill and those who show cardiopulmonary symptoms upon a return to exercise.

All infected athletes must isolate for 10 days in compliance with South Dakota Department of Health guidelines.

An athlete who is asymptomatic or has a mild illness is classified as having symptoms similar to the common cold, GI symptoms, loss of taste or smell and without fever or having a fever for less than two days.