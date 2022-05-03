 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No foul play suspected in Rapid Creek death, Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime logo.jpg

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play in the death of a man found in Rapid Creek Saturday.

The office announced Tuesday that the autopsy for James Stethem, 52, of Rapid City, has been completed.

“No foul play is suspected but a final determination is pending toxicology results, which will take several weeks," according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office press release. "Drug use is suspected to have been a contributing factor in Stethem’s death.” 

Stethem was found at about 5 p.m. Saturday near South Reservoir Road in Rapid City. The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team was called to the scene.

Stethem had been listed as a missing person before his body was discovered, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the release.

