No injuries reported at Box Elder structure fire
  • Updated
The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke visible in a residential structure at 125 West Gate Rd, Box Elder South Dakota.

Firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke coming from the single-story residential structure when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin, holding the fire to a single alarm.

The structure received extensive damage.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.

