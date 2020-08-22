No injuries reported at Box Elder structure fire

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke visible in a residential structure at 125 West Gate Rd, Box Elder South Dakota.
Firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke coming from the single-story residential structure when they arrived.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin, holding the fire to a single alarm.
The structure received extensive damage.
No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.
