No injuries reported in New Underwood fire
  Updated
The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of visible flames and smoke in an occupied residential structure at 202 S B AVE, in New Underwood Wednesday night.

Firefighters discovered a fire burning with smoke in the interior walls and roof. They were able to confine the fire to the house, stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures.

The structure received light to moderate damage.

Temperatures of between, 12 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded at the scene.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians, or domestic animals were reported.

