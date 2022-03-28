No injuries reported in Rapid Valley fire

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Pennington St. in Rapid Valley.

Firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke in the interior and roof assembly of an attached garage. Pennington County Deputies discovered and reported the fire, additional they assisted the occupants in escaping.

Firefighters contained to the fire to the structure of origin, stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

No injuries were reported.

