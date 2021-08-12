No injuries reported in Wednesday night fire in Meade County

Several fire departments responded to a structure fire northwest of the Ellsworth Airforce base on Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The fire was reported at 9:02 p.m. in the 15000 block 220th St. in Meade County.

Firefighting crews arrived to find a free-burning fire in the laundry room of an occupied residence.

"Crews were able to limit the damage to the structure, and there was limited smoke damage throughout the house, with very little fire damage," the release states.

"All occupants of the house were able to safely evacuate the residence, as well as all domestic animals."

The fire caused minimal damage to the structure and no injuries were reported, though one occupant was evaluated by paramedics.

"Based on limited water supply in the area additional tender support was requested from automatic aid response partners," the release states.

Responding agencies include the Pennington County 911, Meade County Dispatch, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Meade County Sheriff's Office, West River Electric Cooperative, MDU and the Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota.

