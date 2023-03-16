A Rapid City Police Department detective testified on Thursday that investigators weren't able to determine the motive for a September 2020 bludgeoning of three people in their beds at a house on East Monroe Street in Rapid City.

Richard Montanez, 39, of Rapid City, died at the hospital from blunt force trauma to the head that fractured his skull, testified Donald Habbe, a forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy.

Two women, Cody Good Soldier and Jessalyn Cook, suffered brain injuries that likely rendered them in need of care for the rest of their lives, a doctor who specializes in brain injury medicine testified.

Allac “A.J.” Dismounts Thrice, 30, of Rapid City is on trial for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. His trial began with jury selection on Monday and testimony on Tuesday.

Dismounts Thrice is one of multiple people who were at the Montanez's home on Sept. 3, 2020. One witness testified on Tuesday to seeing Dismounts Thrice bludgeon Montanez. Other witnesses, including Montanez's then-7-year-old son, testified they allegedly saw Dismounts Thrice wrap a bloody hammer in either a towel or clothing before fleeing the scene.

Aside from one women and two children, all witnesses fled the scene because of outstanding warrants. Detective Dan Trainer testified during cross-examination that three of the people who were present didn't speak to police until they were arrested on other matters ranging from a week to more than a month after the incident.

Trainer also testified the supposed murder weapon has not been found. Dismounts Thrice allegedly told law enforcement he threw away the backpack witnesses mentioned to police in a garbage can or dumpster in the area of Youth and Family Services.

Detectives searched the dumpsters in that area, but never found the alleged weapon.

In some cases, Habbe testified, he'd be able to determine what object was used in a murder, but was unable to do so in Montanez's case.

The doctor also noted that Montanez had a black eye and a bruise on one of his knees. The black eye likely originated from the head wound behind and above his right ear, Habbe testified, and the knee bruise could have come from anything.

Although Cook and Good Soldier survived their injuries, it was not without permanent damage.

James Kult, a doctor at Quality Living Incorporation (QLI) in Omaha, testified to the women's conditions. QLI is a rehabilitation center that treats primarily young people, 20s to 30s, who have suffered from brain injuries or strokes. Most patients stay for two to three months, Kult testified.

Good Soldier came to the facility in December 2020, about three months after the incident. Kult testified she had made a lot of progress physically, but suffered from memory, attention and mood issues. Good Soldier suffered an injury to her frontal lobe, which is responsible for emotions and decision-making.

Kult said Good Soldier was resistant to therapies because of the injury's effect on her emotions and her ability to understand the injury's effects.

Part of her rehabilitation included occupational therapy, like learning how to cook and other basic skills. Kult testified that she would have issues with multi-step commands, like going to the kitchen and completing several steps once there.

Good Soldier was able to be released to her family after a few months. She is at a moderate level of disability, meaning she doesn't require any assistive devices, but she will will require 24/7 supervision to deal with impulsivity and emotional changes, Kult said. Her injury puts her at higher risk of seizures, headaches and sleep issues.

She may be able to hold a part time job or do volunteer work in a structured setting that understood her emotional changes, Kult said.

Cook also dealt with cognitive issues like lack of insight and awareness and decreased attention, focus and memory, but the physical effects were the bigger challenge.

Cook's records show she suffered a stroke within two weeks of the initial trauma and had a skull fracture on the right side of her head, Kult said. She also suffered a subdural hematoma — bleeding between the skull and brain that puts pressure on the brain — on the left side of her head. The hematoma was likely caused by the injury on the right side of her head.

She needed hands-on assistance with daily tasks and required 24/7 assistance when she arrived at QLI. She stayed in a wheelchair when she wasn't actively doing physical therapy because she was "a high fall risk," Kult testified.

Because of muscle weakness from her stroke, Cook's left arm had "kind of come out of the socket," Kult said. Doctors used physical therapy and electrical treatment to try to activate the muscles.

Kult said Cook did show improvement, but when she was discharged in April 2021 the center placed her at a moderately-severe level of disability. She now lives at a nursing facility and needs 24/7 supervision and help making financial and medical decisions.

When Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull asked if she'll make a full recovery, Kult responded, "That would not be typical."