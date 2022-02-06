No one injured in overnight structure fire in Box Elder

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of fire in an occupied residential structure in the 300 Block of Grandeur Lane at about 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters found a free burning fire with a moderate to heavy smoke coming from the two-story house with fire extending into the roof.

Rapid attack by volunteer firefighters in freezing temperatures and darkness, confined the fire to the initial structure, holding the fire to a single alarm.

Two occupants of the structure escaped and are being assisted by The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota.

No injuries to Firefighters, or civilians were reported, one domestic animal escaped, and one domestic animal did perish as a result of the fire.

