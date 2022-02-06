 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No one injured in overnight structure fire in Box Elder

  • 0
2-6-2022 Box Elder Structure fire.JPG

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of fire in an occupied residential structure in the 300 Block of Grandeur Lane at about 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

 Provided

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of fire in an occupied residential structure in the 300 Block of Grandeur Lane at about 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters found a free burning fire with a moderate to heavy smoke coming from the two-story house with fire extending into the roof.

Rapid attack by volunteer firefighters in freezing temperatures and darkness, confined the fire to the initial structure, holding the fire to a single alarm.

Two occupants of the structure escaped and are being assisted by The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota.

No injuries to Firefighters, or civilians were reported, one domestic animal escaped, and one domestic animal did perish as a result of the fire.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News