No tests completed Tuesday in South Dakota, 350 pending
No tests completed Tuesday in South Dakota, 350 pending

The governor was in Rapid City today to meet with officials at Monument Health and monitor the state's coronavirus response.

The state didn't complete any new coronavirus tests Tuesday and it has "approximately 350" pending tests in South Dakota at the Department of Health, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Since no new tests were completed, no new positive tests were processed.  

"People being tested today are being isolated and will be notified about the results as soon as they are received," Gov. Noem said. 

There have been 551 negative tests in South Dakota and 11 positive tests in the state.

