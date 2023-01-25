No verdict yet in triple murder trial after closing arguments wrapped Wednesday

Jurors spent Wednesday afternoon deliberating a triple murder case after the state spent eight days presenting testimony and evidence against a Bronx, New York man accused of shooting two people at a Rapid City park and then killing the only witness, who he and another man buried in a primitive grave near Sheridan Lake.

The jury went home at 5:30 p.m. after deliberating for 4.5 hours and asking one question of the judge. They are set to continue their deliberation on Thursday morning as they work towards a verdict.

During closing arguments Wednesday, the prosecution made their final push to convince the jury that 37-year-old Arnson Absolu is guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City. If the jury returns with a guilty verdict on first-degree murder, Absolu will face a minimum of life imprisonment.

Senior Chief Deputy Roxanne Hammond took just shy of an hour-and-a-half for the state's closing arguments. She recounted the case the prosecution had pieced together over the previous week.

Absolu entered the drug scene in Rapid City a few months before the murders, she told the jury, "a man who thought he could be a big fish in a small pond."

He recruited several people in the area to sell heroin mixed primarily with fentanyl, including two who testified in the trial. Red Willow ultimately owed Absolu money, which he was angry about and threatened to kill Red Willow over, according to witness testimony. Knowing that Red Willow wouldn't answer his calls, he asked Zaiser to contact Red Willow and set up a meeting on Aug. 24, 2020 after Red Willow was released from the Pennington County Jail at about 9 p.m.

Zaiser talked to Red Willow several times after he called his mother, phone records showed, who was asleep and didn't answer the phone, a missed call that will haunt her forever, Hammond said.

Cell phone towers then put Zaiser at a woman's apartment on East Watertown Street where Absolu spent time. The apartment would become the scene of Zaiser's murder, according to the state. Cell towers put Absolu in the area of East Watertown Street, but since he used a different carrier than Zaiser, the data was more general. The towers then put Zaiser at Thomson Park and Absolu in the park's area where they met Red Willow and Nagy, who had just had "a normal" evening, spending time at the J-Bar and stopping by a gas station for pistachios, a sandwich and soda.

"The last purchase of their life," Hammond said.

Red Willow thought he was meeting with Zaiser for a drug deal, Hammond said. Instead, he was shot seven times — four times in the head and three in the shoulder. Nagy was shot once in the head because she was a witness, according to the state.

Zaiser ran away, not having realized the murders would happen. He got into a blue Chevy Malibu. He made a loop in a cul-de-sac before Absolu got back into the car.

"Why didn't he just leave? A question that will haunt his family forever," Hammond said. "(He was) probably afraid."

After they drove a block, Hammond speculated that Zaiser got out of the vehicle and went back to the Chevy Tahoe to retrieve Red Willow's phone, "the only thing tying him to the scene."

The theory was supported by a witness who said she saw a man matching Zaiser's description run in front of her car that evening.

"Within a few hours, he's dead," Hammond said.

Absolu killed Zaiser at the East Watertown Street apartment, both literally and figuratively stabbing him in the back, Hammond said. Zaiser's cause of death was never determined, but an examination of his bones showed sharp force trauma to vertebrae in his neck and more advanced decay in his neck and back.

What ultimately led law enforcement to Absolu was the Blue Chevy Malibu. Luke Lang, who was one of the detectives on the case at the time, testified on Tuesday, the eighth day of the trial, that investigators were able to narrow down the type of vehicle in the footage by the park to Chevy Malibus of certain years. Lang said it made sense that the vehicle would have been rented, and there were two that met the criteria owned by Casey's Auto Rental on 5th Street.

The vehicle had a tracker, which law enforcement traced to New York City, where they arrested Absolu. The vehicle had damage to its front end, consistent with pieces of plastic found at the scene of Zaiser’s grave, according to Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Barry Young, the lead investigator on the case.

What ultimately led law enforcement to Zaiser's body buried under sticks. was a 25-year-old named Shamar Bennett. Bennett testified that he helped Absolu dispose of a rug and chair from the East Watertown Apartment that Absolu said had blood on them. Bennett also testified he helped Absolu dispose of Zaiser's body, which Absolu had placed in a plastic tote in the back of the Blue Chevy Malibu.

The importance of Bennett's account was not lost on the prosecution of the defense in closing arguments.

"More than anything, you have Shamar Bennett's testimony," Hammond said. "Shamar owned up to the lies he told and he had no motive to kill these three people, unlike Arnson Absolu."

On the other side of the coin, Absolu's defense attorney, Timothy Rensch tore down Bennett's credibility, saying he counted 350 lies in Bennett's initial interviews with investigators before leading them to the body.

"Shamar Bennett is not worthy of belief," he said. "How many times do people have to lie before they're unbelievable?"

The defense, however, did not call any witnesses during the trial and waived their right to opening statements. Rensch relied on cross-examination and closing arguments. Absolu maintained his right to silence during the trial. The most expressive he got was shaking his head no when Hammond said out-right that he killed the three.

Rensch's closing arguments were designed to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of the jury and discredit testimony and evidence the state says points to Absolu's guilt. He stressed that the burden of proof is not on the defense, and his client is cloaked in the presumption of innocence under the law.

"He's in the weakest position in the world right now," Rensch said. "If he doesn't have that right, no one does."

Rensch said he felt he is representing a "foreigner in a foreign land ... a Black man in South Dakota in a sea of white.".

The first piece of evidence that Rensch pointed out was video footage near Thomson park that the state claims shows Dakota Zaiser and Absolu walking towards the park where Red Willow and Nagy were found dead.

Rensch pointed out that in the video, which he showed to the jury on a screen not visible to the rest of the room, that one of the men in the video is "about a head taller" than the other man in the video.

Rensch said that Absolu is five-foot-eleven-inches and Zaiser was either five-foot-ten-inches or five-foot-nine-inches, meaning the two should appear to be the same height. He also noted that Bennett is six-foot-one-inches, making him taller than Zaiser.

He reminded the jury of the fact that none of Absolu's DNA was found either at the car where Red Willow and Nagy were found shot to death or at the north Rapid City apartment the state claims Zaiser was killed at.

No blood evidence was found at the apartment either, according to expert testimony.

Hammond pointed out that the woman who had the apartment on East Watertown Street reported that her rug and shower curtain had been replaced, her chair was gone and the apartment smelled like cleaning products.

Hammond argued that the cleaning products ruined the evidence, Rensch said “a trained criminologist couldn’t do something like that.”

Rensch also showed the jury photos of what the state said was the murder weapon, a black and silver .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol found in Rapid Creek. He said it doesn’t match the photo of a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson on Absolu’s phone the state says matches the Rapid Creek gun. Rensch singled out a scratch on the outside of the gun in Absolu’s photo, comparing it to an evidence photo of the Rapid Creek gun without the scratch. Hammond said the difference could be to lighting, and doesn’t change the facts of the case.

“There is reasonable doubt in this case,” Rensch said. “I would ask that you find Arnson Absolu not guilty.”

The jury also has the option to convict Absolu of second-degree murder or aiding and abetting murder if they decide the evidence does not meet the requirement of first-degree murder.

First-degree murder requires premeditation, while second-degree murder does not. An aiding and abetting conviction does not require Absolu to have committed the murders, only that the murders happened and he aided in its commission.