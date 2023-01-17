 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No weekend plans? Take in music at Terry Peak this Saturday

  Updated
Terry Peak Sunrise

A beautiful sunrise at Terry Peak. 

 courtesy photo

Winter sports enthusiasts enjoyed a successful holiday weekend at Terry Peak, with some fresh powder and mild temperatures making for a pleasant ride.

Temperatures this week are set to be in the upper-20s to low-30s. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 28 trails are open and four lifts are running.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Saturday is the second night of the Music Series at Terry Peak. This week is Laughing Sun Brewing, with Moon Cats performing at The Dark Horse at Nevada Gulch from 2-5 p.m. Door prizes will be drawn at 5 p.m. Participants must be present and 21 years old and above to win. Stewart Lift and the Snow Carpet will operate until 5 p.m. for the music series. 

So far this season, Terry Peak has received 116 inches of snow. 

VIDEO: Terry Peak makes snow

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

