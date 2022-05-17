Noah Greni delivers RC Christian’s first-ever boys individual state tennis championship

Sterling Greni started the Rapid City Christian boys tennis program eight years with the long-term goal that if players stuck with it, they’d eventually find success.

The first of those players to reach the crowning achievement did so Tuesday, as Sterling Greni’s own son Noah Greni defeated Yankton’s Gage Becker 6-2, 6-4 in the Flight 1 singles title match to give the Comets their first-ever individual state champion.

“It means the world to me,” Sterling Greni said. “I always had the belief that if the kids started in the program and stayed in the program and worked hard, that great things would happen for them.”

Noah Greni, the top seed in the top flight, used a combination of consistent left-handed groundstrokes, short-landing drop shots and soft touch at the net, while exploiting Becker’s weak serve by blistering returns, to make history for Christian under the tutelage of his father.

“It’s really awesome to be the first champion,” said Noah Greni, who’s only a freshman. “My dad started the team with my brother, and now I’m here, so I’ve watched every year of the team and it feels great.”

His straight-sets victory didn’t come without its challenges, however. After holding serve throughout the first set and winning the opening frame with a 27-shot rally, he was broken during the course of the three straight deuce games to begin the second set and fell behind 2-3 before rain and lightning from the west rolled over Sioux Park.

Following a 45-minute delay, the match resumed indoors at the Tennis Center of the Black Hills, causing a stark change in environment. To make matters worse, Noah Greni was facing two break points down 15-40 on his serve.

He surrendered the double break, giving Becker an opening to come back, but he responded by breaking serve on the next game, holding his own serve at love and then breaking serve again for a 5-4 lead and the chance to win the title on his racket.

“I think I play better (indoors), so that was fortunate for me. I got to rest a little bit and reset,” he said. “You’ve just got to bounce back. Short-term memory, forget the last game and move on to the next game.”

He unloaded three straight winners for triple-match point before giving up the next three points, converting his fourth match point at deuce with a 13-shot rally to secure the championship.

“The shift of the venue, the pause in the match, he was down in the break. To take all that and to turn that all around and then win the match, I just think it speaks volumes for his mental toughness,” Sterling Greni said.

Noah Greni’s victory gave the Comets one of their largest chunk of points of the two-day event, aiding in their second-place finish in the team standings. They finished 71 points behind state champion Yankton to come away with the runner-up trophy, claiming two singles titles and one doubles title.

“There were ups and downs. We have some matches we won that we didn’t necessarily think we were going to win, and we had a few that we thought we’d probably win that we didn’t,” Sterling Greni said. “I think some of that is just a testament to the nature of the state tournament. We switched locations four different times, we were in and out of the indoor play and outdoor, kids had different numbers of matches and were worn down over time. It’s just the nature of the way it works.”

Shortly after Noah Greni won, teammate Andrew Dobbs found himself on the ropes in the Flight 3 singles championship match two courts down, trailing 8-5 in the third-set match tiebreaker to top-seeded Zachary Briggs of Yankton. He decided to go for broke, increasing his aggressive play and approaching the net more often.

The junior seized the next five points and defeated Briggs 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 to become the second individual state champion in program history.

“I just knew I had to keep fighting. I had to believe in myself. The weakest part of my game is my confidence,” Dobbs said. “I was going to go out swinging if I was going to lose, and every point I just kept swinging and kept going.”

Dobbs, embracing the role of the comeback kid, went back out to Sioux Park with doubles partner Jack Hancock, where the duo staved off three straight match points in their semifinal match against Mitchell to win 10-9(6) before beating Yankton’s top-seeded pair 10-6 for the Flight 2 doubles championship.

“We really just weren’t expected to win, and we just wanted to get it,” Hancock said. “It’s a really good day for Andrew, he’s got two titles, but it’s been a really good day for us and we both played really well.”

Doubles matches were shortened from best-of-three sets with a 10-point match tiebreaker in the third to a 10-game pro-set due to the weather delay. Consolation matches were later shortened further to eight-game pro-sets.

After advancing five singles players to the semifinals on Day 1 Monday, three were stopped short of their respective finals in grueling fashion. Hancock fell to eventual winner Harrison Krajewski in a lengthy 6-1, 6-7(7), 10-6 match in Flight 4, Noah Geyer took top-seeded Keaton List of Yankton to a second-set tiebreaker before falling 6-1, 7-6(7) in Flight 5 and Henry Beckloff dropped a 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 result to Yankton’s Miles Krajewski in Flight 6.

Hancock and Beckloff rebounded to win their third-place matches, both cruising past their opponents 10-2.

Elsewhere in doubles, the Flight 1 team of Noah Greni and Joe Schneller fell to Mitchell in a tight 10-9(3) semifinal match and lost their third-place match 8-5 to Lennox, while the Flight 3 team of Geyer and Beckloff came back from their 10-1 defeat in the semifinals to top-seeded Yankton by beating Mitchell 8-5 in the third-place match.

The future is extremely bright for Rapid City Christian, which did not have a senior on its 10-player roster this season and carried just three juniors.

“I’m relishing the moment, but I think we’ve thought about that a lot over the course of the year,” Sterling Greni said. “We’ve got the whole crew returning next year, so we’re very optimistic that we’ll be on the top of the podium next year.”

Final Team Standings

1. Yankton - 493.5

2. RC Christian - 422.5

3. Mitchell - 397.5

4. SF Christian - 312

5. Pierre T.F. Riggs - 282.5

6. Lennox - 240

7. Huron - 178

8. Aberdeen Roncalli - 140

9. Spearfish - 89

10. Madison - 78.5

11. Milbank - 78

12. Vermillion - 15.5

13. St. Thomas More - 12

Completed brackets can be found below.

