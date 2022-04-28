Noah Greni wins No. 1 singles as RC Christian off to strong start at Rapid City Invite

Rapid City Stevens’ Asa Hood and Rapid City Christian’s Noah Greni squared off in the championship of the No. 1 singles flight Thursday night at Sioux Park, a fitting title match after a long day of tennis at the Rapid City Invitational.

In the end, Greni’s left-handed serve proved too much for Hood, and the Christian’s ace claimed a 10-3 victory. Comets head coach Sterling Greni said being a lefty helps, but there’s more to his No. 1.

“That’s part of it,” Sterling Greni said. “He’s left-handed and he gets a lot of spin on the ball, especially on the serve. His serve has a lot of action and makes it hard for people to return.”

Noah Greni enjoyed competing against Hood in the final match and said the two are good friends off the court. The southpaw felt relieved to be on top after nearly six hours of competition.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s nice to win because I had three tough matches and it’s good to come through all of them. I played my best tennis.”

The freshman defeated Central’s Anson Griffen 10-2 in the opening round and bested Aberdeen Central’s Gabe Goetz 10-8 in a tightly contested semifinal match before winning the title. He credited his serve and forehand for his victories in the tournament.

Christian’s Jack Hancock also finished on top as he buzzed through the competition in the No. 4 singles bracket. Hancock defeated Mitchell’s Jack Vermeuleu 10-4 in the championship match.

The eighth grader opened the day with a 10-0 win over Central’s Triston Ducheneaux before knocking off Stevens’ Dayler Sergrist 10-2 in the semifinals. Hancock likes the Comets’ chances as the state tournament looms in the distance but knows at least one team stands in the way.

“It’s quite exciting and I’m really excited for State,” Hancock said. “I think Yankton will be our biggest competitor. I just hope I win in doubles tomorrow.”

Last week, Sterling Greni told his team that they needed to face four big tests before State: last week’s trip to Sioux Falls, this tournament, the Pierre Invitational next weekend and the East-West Invitational on May 13.

“I feel like we are a contender for the state title,” he said. “There are other tough teams like Yankton and Mitchell, but I feel like we are right in there with those guys.”

At the end of Day 1, Christian sits within striking distance in the standings and trails Mitchell by four points. Sterling Greni hopes the Comets continue to trend upward when they return to action for the doubles and duals competition Friday.

"We are pretty close to the top," he said. "Ideally I’d like to see us win at least two of the three flights."

Among other title matches, Brandon Valley's Tayven Badger defeated Christian's Joe Schneller 10-7 in No. 2 singles, Brandon Valley's Eli Woidyla defeated Mitchell's Aidan Patrick in No. 3 singles, Mitchell's Josh Grosdidier edged out Stevens' Max Phares 10-9(3) in No. 5 singles and Mitchell's Luke Jerke defeated Stevens' Tommy Nehring 10-8 in No. 6 singles.

The standings after day one stands as follows, No. 1 Mitchell (131.5), No. 2 Christian (127.5), No. 3 Stevens (114.5), No. 4 Brandon Valley (110), No. 5 Aberdeen Central (71), No. 6 Spearfish (45), No. 7 Aberdeen Roncalli (33) and St. Thomas More and Central tied at No. 8 (0).

The teams return to action at 8 a.m. Friday at Sioux Park, if the weather allows. In the event of inclement weather and the courts are in bad shape, the teams will move indoors to either Arrowhead Country Club or Tennis Center of the Black Hills.

