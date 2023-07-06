The South Dakota Department of Tourism has submitted an application to the National Park Service in an attempt to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore in 2024, the application comes after three years of denied permits.

“There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s Birthday than Mount Rushmore. The Biden Administration has consistently denied us the ability to celebrate our nation’s Freedom with fireworks," said Governor Kristi Noem in a press release Thursday. “We will keep fighting to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore and celebrate our Freedoms.”

Noem successfully pushed for fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2020, after an 11-year hiatus. The celebration gave former President Donald Trump an opportunity to be featured at a patriotic display attended by thousands of people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fireworks Celebration would occur in conjunction with the Memorandum Agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and Noem, the release went on to say.

The National Park Service denied Noem's requests in 2021 and 2022, citing opposition from Native American tribes and the possibility of igniting wildfires, the Journal previously reported.