On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem published a letter to the South Dakota Board of Regents addressing areas where they can improve higher education in the state.

In the letter, Noem announced the creation of a hotline meant to "keep our institutions accountable – and ensure that we are all aware of what is occurring at our taxpayer-funded colleges and universities." Information gathered via the hotline will be used guide policy decisions on a myriad of topics. Noem addressed a number of her key policy concerns for higher education to include banning Drag shows, ensuring free speech, limiting Chinese influence on universities and keeping tuition costs low.

Noem claimed there is a nation-wide crisis of liberal ideologies poisoning higher education making schools more closed-minded and focused on subjective feeling rather than factually-informed logic. To their detriment, college and university students are taught the importance of diversity and equity which do not prepare them for the real world that is rich with disagreement and discomfort, Noem said.

Attempting to "revitalize" South Dakota higher education institutions, Noem called for the Regents to join her in an effort to take eight specified actions that can change the educational landscape in the state and show the rest of the nation "what quality higher education is supposed to look like."

First on her list is a challenge to the Board to raise the graduation rate of its schools to 65% by 2028 from the current 47%. Claiming steps are already being taken by her administration to increase graduation rates by improving standards and expanding "school choice," Noem said she will work with the BOR to formulate new ideas on how to further increase rates.

Secondly, the BOR should "partner with businesses on registering apprenticeship programs and offer the lowest possible credit rates," she said in the letter. Because students are not being prepared for employment, more apprenticeship offerings will engage students with businesses in the state and get them a job immediately after graduating, according to Noem.

Thirdly, she attacked the use of gender pronouns on campuses, claiming they create an exclusive environment and coerce students to use language they don't wish to. To ensure students' right to free speech, she said the BOR "should remove all references to preferred pronouns in all school materials and any enforcement of such."

The fourth actionable item further addressed free speech on campuses even if some individuals deem it offensive. Therefore, the BOR should "remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech," the letter read. Instead of restricting offensive speech, students should be more resilient and colleges should implement policies to foster an environment that better prepares them to address disagreement, Noem said.

Fifth on the list is a call for the prohibition of drag shows on college campuses which Noem described as "dangerous theories" in the letter. Though they can be debated in a classroom setting, such performances should not occur on public campuses because, "Our universities should require the highest standards of behavior and decency," according to Noem.

Addressing the rising cost of tuition, the sixth item on the list, Noem said the BOR should find ways to ensure the affordability of college. She directed blame at excess spending on administrative positions and services, and the BOR "backfilling their own budgets with taxpayer dollars" as major drivers of rising tuition costs. To alleviate the issue, Noem recommended shifting focus "back to the pursuit of knowledge."

Referencing a 2022 University of Pennsylvania study that found 47% of adults cannot name the three branches of government, the seventh item claims civics and American history are not adequately taught at South Dakota colleges which has resulted in the indifference and incompetency of the state's youth. In response, the BOR should make American Government and American History courses a requirement for graduation which will teach students how to "exercise their civic duty," and will help "preserve our republic," the letter read.

The eighth item references the imposing threat of Chinese influence on public education by means of Confucius Institutes (CIs). At their peak in 2017, the programs, which had a guised mission to promote Chinese cultural and language, operated in collaboration with around 100 affiliate colleges and universities around the country, according to the National Association of Scholars—a conservative education advocacy group.

Though no known CIs currently exist in South Dakota, Noem urged the BOR to review all sources of funds to ensure none are coming from China.

In response to the letter, the Board of Regents Director of Communications, Shuree Mortenson said they are still reviewing its contents but look forward to having a willing partner in higher education. The letter, along with other BOR efforts like their internal Strategic Plan and the 2021 Senate Bill 55 Legislative Taskforce — which studied the cost effectiveness of the state's six public universities — "present solutions to support the growth of South Dakota's workforce through our public universities" Mortenson said.

Furthermore, she said, "As the public university system of South Dakota, our main goal is to prepare the next generation of leaders with the necessary skills to grow our state's economy. We are fully committed to this mission."

To help inform policy actions regarding the eight issues referenced in the letter, Noem created a whistleblower hotline. As governor, she said she has a duty to protect South Dakotans and to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely.

"Together, we can and must set an example to the nation of what strong, conversative higher education can look like," Noem said in the letter. "I look forward to working with you on this incredibly important goal."