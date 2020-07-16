Noem says budget has $19 million surplus; unemployment rises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota ended its fiscal year with a $19 million surplus despite revenue coming up shorter than expected, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic caused state revenues to fall short of what was estimated by almost $8 million. But the state also spent less than what was budgeted. Some economic signs indicate the state is ready to weather the economic downturn from the pandemic, but recent gains in the job market have stalled.

“Despite the challenges with COVID-19, South Dakota remains in a strong financial position,” Noem said in a statement. “As many states closed their economies, I trusted South Dakotans to make the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

Most of the saved money came from executive branch agencies, while the sales tax saw the biggest shortfall. The $19 million in surplus was transferred to the budget reserve fund.

The Republican governor has touted her hands-off approach to the pandemic, saying it shows that South Dakota is a business-friendly state. She has pointed to the fact that South Dakota's gross domestic product had the second-smallest contraction of any state in the first quarter of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The analysis covered the first several weeks of the pandemic in the U.S.