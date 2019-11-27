PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem is seeking public input for a District 35 Senate vacancy. The opening was created after current State Senator Lyndi DiSanto announced her resignation effective December 31, 2019.
“State legislators are ambassadors for their home districts, and I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 35 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district,” said Noem.
You have free articles remaining.
Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information.
All nomination materials must be submitted by December 11, 2019.