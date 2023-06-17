South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon testified before the House Committee on Natural Resources Thursday regarding H.R. 3397, legislation designed to oppose a Bureau of Land Management proposed rule that would promote restoration of public lands and waters and balance conservation with development, the agency said.

The BLM's proposed rule, "Conservation and Landscape Health," is intended, among other things, to put conservation on equal footing with other uses and help guide responsible development while safeguarding places for recreation and grazing, according to the Bureau. House Resolution 3397, introduced by Utah Representative John Curtis mid-May, would require the BLM to pull its proposal and prevent it from enacting something substantially similar in the future.

Thursday's hearing was heated at times, with support and opposition drawn along party lines. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) began the hearing by saying BLM's proposed rule would use the "guise of conservation" to further the Biden Administration's "radical, preservationist agenda." Later in the hearing, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), called the meeting a "hyper-partisan performance masquerading as a legislative hearing," and said for those "watching at home who don't get all of their news and information refracted through the kaleidoscope of right-wing media...not every western state is hyped up on anti-government conspiracy politics."

Conservation and Landscape Health Rule

Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 245 million acres of public lands, mostly in the American West. Federal lands make up around 5% of land in South Dakota, but constitute 48% of lands in Wyoming and 30% in Montana.

The Federal Land Management Policy Act of 1976 (FLPMA) grants broad authority for conservation to the BLM, stating "the public lands be managed in a manner that will protect the quality of scientific, scenic, historical, ecological, environmental, air and atmospheric, water resource, and archeological values; that, where appropriate, will preserve and protect certain public lands in their natural condition; that will provide food and habitat for fish and wildlife and domestic animals; and that will provide for outdoor recreation and human occupancy and use.”

BLM's "multiple-use" mandate allows the management of land as a combination of uses — from grazing to recreation — in a way that best meets present and future needs.

The 88-page BLM proposed rule outlines a number of efforts designed to establish the framework to balance the need for healthy landscapes while recognizing climate change and development as potentially detrimental. The rule would give land managers the ability to identify landscapes in need of restoration, set consistent guidelines for pursuing restoration on public lands, broaden land health standards and conserve the best intact, healthy landscapes. According to the BLM, it would also increase public participation and localization of the conservation process while keeping decisions "guided by science and data."

While BLM policy and guidance encourages programs to implement conservation and ecosystem management, the BLM doesn't currently have regulations that promote conservation efforts for all resources. The proposed rule is intended to address this gap in the regulations.

Conservation leasing, one frequently contentious part of the proposal, would allow third-parties to work with the BLM on conservation projects on public land. It doesn't require the use of conservation leasing or compensatory mitigation, which is restoration used to offset unavoidable impacts — like restoring rangeland to compensate for surface mining. Conservation leases could be issued up to 10 years and extended if necessary.

What the rule won't do is change the multiple-use mission, instead balancing conservation with oil and gas leases, timber sales and other development, according to the written rule. It also doesn't undermine existing valid rights, change existing land management processes or impede development on public lands, according to the Bureau.

"This provision is not intended to provide a mechanism for precluding other uses, such as grazing, mining, and recreation," the BLM said in the proposed rule. "Conservation leases should not disturb existing authorizations, valid existing rights, or state or Tribal land use management. Rather, this proposed rule is intended to raise conservation up to be on par with other uses under the principles of multiple use and sustained yield."

"A part of every single management practice"

After a short introduction by South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem began her testimony.

"Today I sit in front of you, as a governor and as a former farmer and rancher, and someone who recognizes the deep devastation that if this proposed rule were to go forward, how hard it would be on our people and what it means for our nation far into the future," she said.

The theme of devastation echoed throughout both Noem and Gordon's testimonies. Noem said one issue is redundancy — since conservation is "already a part of every single management practice" that happens on BLM lands. Her concern around conservation leases — a concern shared by other Republicans in the House and Senate — is that third-parties could lock up and control parcels of land. It's dangerous for American energy independence and food security, Noem said.

Noem and Gordon both hail from ranching backgrounds. Noem said ranchers, farmers and sportsmen are already conservation-minded people. The rule would effectively throw a monkey wrench into collaborative conservation efforts and circumvent state authority, Noem said. Noem also fears the decision could put farmers and ranchers out of business by restricting or ending access to grazing lands.

"Simply put, if it ain't broke, don't fix it," Gordon said. "The best solution is to rescind this rule. In fact, I question the need to create a separate conservation category. The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 requires the full consideration of multiple uses of federal lands, as directed by Congress, not the whimsical inspiration of DC bureaucrats."

Another concern is that conservation lands would be susceptible to forest fires and invasive species. Noem called the Black Hills National Forest "one of the best managed" with one of the last surviving timber industries. The fear appears to be these lands would be prevented from logging, thinning, mining and oil production, activities that contribute heavily to local economies through jobs, wages and severance taxes.

Adequate public comment wasn't taken, according to the two governors, with no BLM public meetings held in Montana, Wyoming or South Dakota. Gordon and Curtis said some public meetings held virtually didn't allow public participation, while most Republicans in the chamber agreed having meetings in rural communities — instead of places like Denver and Albuquerque — would've been beneficial.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation penned a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland this week opposing the BLM’s rule, writing it could ”threaten responsible uses of land.”

Balancing conservation

Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat representative from New Mexico, slammed the discussion during the hearing as a campaign of misinformation, political commentary, and a continuation of the front the Republicans are fighting against the "culture wars." She said conservation leasing has been a "huge boom" for her state.

"Contrary to the claim that it will actually impact development, New Mexico has seen the largest growth in oil and gas production and oil and gas revenues ever in the history of our state at the same time that our new rules are being implemented."

A key part of the BLM rule is cooperation with Indigenous tribes, something that has Keegan King of the Native Lands Institute excited. While joint cooperation with BLM exists, King said this only strengthens that partnership, allowing for a respect of tribal sovereignty and incorporation of Indigenous knowledge into resource management.

"Indigenous stewardship methods have proven effective in enhancing resilience and biodiversity through time, especially in the face of climate change," he said.

James Kenna, retired California State Director of the BLM, said conspiracy theories about "villainous bureaucrats...trying to take over public interest" simply isn't true.

"Conserving water, wildlife, fish...does not override other uses, but it is something we should be doing," he said. "It's something that's integrated into land management. It's something that's essential to land management. So what we should hope for is a more honest conversation about public land values and usage. We all basically suffer, I think, when it goes to conspiracy theories and people trying to amp up the fear. Conservation doesn't have to be partisan. In much of my career, it wasn't."

Supporters, like Bailey Brennan, public lands attorney at the National Wildlife Foundation, are thrilled about the possibility of conservation leasing, something the government has been doing with the private sector for decades. The positive impact the rule would have on fish and wildlife habitat should excite everyone, especially recreationalists, according to Brennan.

BLM Deputy Director of Policy and Programs, Nada Wolff-Culver, announced the administration would be extending the public comment period for an additional 15 days. Public comments can be submitted both online and via mail. For mail, personal, or messenger delivery: U.S. Department of the Interior, Director (630), Bureau of Land Management, 1849 C St. NW, Room 5646, Washington, DC 20240, Attention: 1004–AE92. To submit comments online, go to the federal eRulemaking portal at regulations.gov. In the search box, enter “1004–AE–92” and click the “search” button.