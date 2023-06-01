South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday she will be deploying at least 50 National Guard troops to the southern border later this summer.

Noem joins a group of 12 other Republican governors who are answering the call from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to help Texas respond to the crisis at the southern border.

“The border crisis is growing worse under President Biden’s willful inaction. Across the country, crime rates, drug overdoses, and human trafficking have all skyrocketed because our border remains a warzone,” said Governor Noem. “Our National Guard soldiers are the best prepared to tackle this challenge. They have proven that they can serve with excellence in a situation such as this, and I am confident that they will do so again.”

Two years ago, Governor Noem was the first governor to deploy National Guard troops to the southern border at the request of the governors of Texas and Arizona.

Monthly migrant encounters had fallen to 16,182 in April 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of borders and slowed migration worldwide, according to the Pew Research Center. Data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol indicates encounters at the border have soared since then, up to 206,239 in November 2022.