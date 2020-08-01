You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noem's daughter leaving her job in the governor's office
alert top story

Noem's daughter leaving her job in the governor's office

{{featured_button_text}}
South Dakota Capitol logo

The South Dakota state Capitol in Pierre

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

The daughter of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced she’s leaving her job as a policy analyst in the governor’s office.

The Argus Leader reports Kennedy Noem posted on Facebook that her last day was Friday. She said she’s moving to Tennessee in a few weeks to study for her masters in business administration degree.

Noem’s job in her mother’s administration stirred some controversy when it was announced in December 2018. She joined the governor’s office as a senior at South Dakota State University.

Her hiring prompted an anti-nepotism bill that failed during the 2019 legislative session and the controversy flared up later in 2019 when she received a raise and was making just over $59,000 annually.

The Republican governor’s son-in-law Kyle Peters, who is married to Noem’s other daughter, works for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and is paid about $60,000.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News