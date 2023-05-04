Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Thursday the latest ConnectSD broadband grants. The awards are intended to make high-speed internet available to underserved households in South Dakota.

“ConnectSD is investing in South Dakota’s future by bringing high-speed broadband access to every South Dakota family,” said Noem. “We are committed to connecting every corner of South Dakota with high-speed internet access, and this investment will allow us to overcome challenges that stand in the way of that mission.”

Over $32 million in grants were awarded for 13 projects from nine applicants. These projects will leverage private matching dollars for a total investment of over $47 million in broadband infrastructure statewide, connecting 3,137 households, farms and businesses. The grants will cover the vast prairie area of Stanley County, part of the southeast corner of the state and provide more coverage in the Black Hills region.

The following is a list of awardees:

Venture Vison — Stanley County, Rural Ft. Pierre, North West Lower Brule Reservation, $8,681,523

Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. — South East of Leserville, Rural Utica, $1,768,976

Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. — Rapid Valley, West New Underwood, Caputa, $5,216,655

Leap Communications, LLC — Rural South of Lennox, $440,000

Leap Communications, LLC — Rural Irene, Mayfield, $3,533,900

Long Lines Broadband (dba, Jefferson Telephone Company, LLC) — Rural Elk Point (Going North East & West of I-29), $1,219,176

Alliance Communications Cooperative, Inc. — Rural Beresford, Union Groves St. Pk, Nora SD (East & West of I-29), $5,148,021

Hanson Communications Inc (dba, Mt. Rushmore Telephone Company) — Keystone-Hermosa Areas, $954,663

Midco (Midcontinent Communications) — Ashland Heights, Sheridan Lake RD, Peaceful Pines, Ridgeview, Blackhawk, $2,675,151

Midco (Midcontinent Communications) — Rural area west of the City of Yankton, $530,461

SDN Communications — SF Public Safety Building/State Radio Location, $34,320

Gallatin Wireless Internet LLC (dba, Celerity Internet) — South East of Spearfish, Eagle Ridge, Eagle Crest (South of I-90), $725,643

Gallatin Wireless Internet LLC (dba, Celerity Internet) — North of Rapid City, Haines Ave, East of Piedmont, South from Elk Creek Rd, $1,533,288

The ConnectSD program has leveraged $58 million of state general funds along with $89 million of federal funds and $122 million of private investment from the broadband providers. These investments total over $269.5 million in broadband expansion in the state since the governor took office.

ConnectSD has awarded 103 grant awards or projects and has connected or is in the process of connecting almost 31,000 locations that either did not have internet or were underserved before starting this program. With these awards, the ConnectSD Initiative will connect almost 31,000 locations with high-speed internet.

For more information, visit https://sdgoed.com/partners/connectsd/.