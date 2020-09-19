Nominations open for Women of Distinction awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 30 for Women of Distinction awards presented by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of recognizing women, girls and businesses in Rapid City and surrounding communities who lead with courage, confidence and character. Celebrate this milestone by considering who can be nominated for any of the following awards:

Woman of Distinction: A woman who has made a contribution of time or support to the community, shows compassion for all and strives to make the world a better place.

Distinctive Woman of Service: A woman currently serving in the United States armed forces who displays honorable and ethical decision making in her personal and professional life, inspiring girls to lead.

Friend of Distinction: A business or organization that has shown a strong, sustained commitment to Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Tomorrow’s Leader: A currently registered Girl Scout who has earned her Silver or Gold Award or served as a Council Delegate to the Annual Meeting. She has shown potential for extraordinary leadership and service.