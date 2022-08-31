Nominations open Thursday for arts awards

Nominations are open Sept. 1 through Nov. 15 for 26th biennial South Dakota Governor's Awards in the Arts. Go to ArtsSouthDakota.org for nomination forms and more information.

Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council co-sponsor the biennial Governor's Awards in the Arts to recognize individuals and businesses that have made a statewide impact through artistic excellence or outstanding support of the arts.

Nominations may be made by an organization, institution or individual. Nominations must include the online nomination form, a brief personal history of the nominee and a summary of the nominee’s accomplishments (no more than three pages in length.) Samples or representations of artists’ work are encouraged. Up to five letters of support may be uploaded.

Awards are given in the following categories:

Distinction in Creative Achievement: Nominees in this lifetime achievement category should be individual artists who have made significant contributions in any of the various arts disciplines.

Outstanding Service in Arts Education: Nominees in this lifetime achievement category should be individuals who have made significant contributions to arts education as a teacher, mentor or catalyst.

Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Individual: Nominees in this lifetime achievement category should be individuals who have made outstanding contributions in supporting and encouraging the arts with their time, talent or funding.

Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Organization or Business: Nominees in this lifetime achievement category should be an organization, business or corporation that has demonstrated leadership in supporting and encouraging the arts through time, talent and funding, or by funding and presenting projects by South Dakota artists for public education and enjoyment.

Outstanding Support of the Arts to Native Nations with Lands in South Dakota: This award will be given to an individual, organization or business from South Dakota that has made significant contributions through the arts to Native nations with lands in South Dakota. The recipient will have demonstrated strong arts traditions and revitalization in Native communities by promoting social justice and cultural understanding.

Employees and board members of Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council are not eligible for these awards. The Governor's Awards in the Arts will be presented at Drifters Bar and Grille in Fort Pierre on Feb. 15, 2023.