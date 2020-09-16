Nonprofit making 60,000 masks for students, community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School supplies, like everything else about this pandemic school year, look a bit different.

Masks are required for every student in the Rapid City Area School district. To ensure that happens, RCAS has reached out to Masks for Rapid City.

Western Dakota Tech, in collaboration with the West River Area Health Education Center, formed Masks for Rapid City in April to lead mask-making and distribution efforts.

The nonprofit project has a goal to produce 60,000 masks for the community, including 14,000 for RCAS students. Masks for Rapid City is looking for volunteers who can sew masks and assemble mask kits.

“The schools asked for 14,000 masks, and we have produced about 2,000 of those masks,” Masks for Rapid City coordinator Stephanie Mayfield said. “Our biggest need right now would be for volunteers to cut ties for ear loops and make kits for elementary school masks.”

Masks for Rapid City coordinates purchasing and pre-washing the fabric, assembling mask-making kits, getting masks laundered, sorting masks, inspecting them for quality, and distributing them, she said.

“It’s quite a process. We know the need is still really extreme right now,” she said.